'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson says she felt the most 'confident' when giving birth

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff said she felt the most "confident" with her body when she gave birth to her first child, Honey.

Roberston opened up about how she felt during the birth on her Instagram stories Sunday.

"I don't know if 'pretty' is the word, but I've never felt more confident in my life with my body then the day that I had Honey," Robertson wrote.

"It was a total different perspective then I have ever had of my body… that is truly powerful and more than just an image," she added. "I didn't want wear makeup and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself and it just such a raw moment."

The reality star went on to say she hopes to "model" confidence for her daughter.

"I want Honey to be confident in who she is and the way her body was created and so I need to model that for her," Robertson Huff added.

Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed the baby girl on May 11. The "Duck Dynasty" star shared news of the arrival on Instagram the following day.