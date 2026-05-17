Sabrina Carpenter stuns in see-through Dior dress over white lace lingerie

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Sabrina Carpenter delivered one of her boldest fashion moments yet as she embraced the naked dress trend at the Dior Cruise 2027 show.

The 27-year-old pop star turned heads in a completely sheer butter yellow Dior gown over visible white lace lingerie while attending the luxury label's fashion show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Carpenter's sleeveless dress was made of pleated chiffon and featured a high neckline with a drop-waist silhouette.

The gown was embellished with oversized yellow and white flower appliqués around the hips and waist and a flowing layered skirt in the same soft tones.

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Underneath the dress, the "Espresso" hitmaker wore a white lace bra with matching high-waisted underwear.

Carpenter paired the look with satin butter yellow peep-toe heels and a matching Dior handbag adorned with an oversized cream-colored flower appliqué.

The two-time Grammy Award winner styled her hair in a half updo tied with a white ribbon and accessorized with diamond earrings.

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Carpenter showed off the look before it later appeared on the runway with a model donning the same gown to open the Dior show.

During the star-studded event, Dior unveiled its latest Hollywood-inspired collection under creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Carpenter was pictured sitting in the front row along with Miley Cyrus, Mikey Madison, Sabrina Carpenter, Lauren Hutton, Greta Lee, Jisoo, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

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The Dior show was also attended by Al Pacino who made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior.

In a video shared by Variety on social media, the duo were seen sitting in the front row as "The Godfather" star draped a blanket over his lap and held a drink.

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Though Carpenter is not an official Dior ambassador, the singer has become closely associated with label through repeated high-profile collaborations and appearances.

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Earlier this month at the Met Gala, Carpenter stepped out in a custom Dior gown made from strips of vintage film, including imagery from the 1954 classic "Sabrina" starring Audrey Hepburn.

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The singer's dress featured a halter-style neckline with sheer, beaded elements and a slit tulle skirt. Carpenter accessorized with a bejeweled, flapper-style headpiece covered in crystals and diamonds.

Carpenter also rocked a series of custom Dior looks designed by Anderson when she performed as a headliner during Coachella 2026 last month.

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While at the Met Gala, Carpenter was asked how her evolving music career has influenced her approach to fashion.

"I feel like I’m having too much fun," Carpenter told Vogue correspondent Lala Anthony via The Wrap. "At this point I’m like, the crazier the better, the more risks you take the better the payoff, I’m just trying to be as playful as possible."