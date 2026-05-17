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Sabrina Carpenter stuns in see-through Dior dress over white lace lingerie

The pop star wore the gown before a model donned the same dress to open the Dior Cruise 2027 show at LACMA

By Ashley Hume Fox News
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Sabrina Carpenter delivered one of her boldest fashion moments yet as she embraced the naked dress trend at the Dior Cruise 2027 show.

The 27-year-old pop star turned heads in a completely sheer butter yellow Dior gown over visible white lace lingerie while attending the luxury label's fashion show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Carpenter's sleeveless dress was made of pleated chiffon and featured a high neckline with a drop-waist silhouette.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a white dress at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Sabrina Carpenter dared to bare while attending the Dior Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The gown was embellished with oversized yellow and white flower appliqués around the hips and waist and a flowing layered skirt in the same soft tones.

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Underneath the dress, the "Espresso" hitmaker wore a white lace bra with matching high-waisted underwear.

Carpenter paired the look with satin butter yellow peep-toe heels and a matching Dior handbag adorned with an oversized cream-colored flower appliqué.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a yellow dress at the Dior Cruise 2027 event in Los Angeles

The pop star wore a completely sheer yellow Dior gown over white lace lingerie. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

The two-time Grammy Award winner styled her hair in a half updo tied with a white ribbon and accessorized with diamond earrings.

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Carpenter showed off the look before it later appeared on the runway with a model donning the same gown to open the Dior show.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a yellow dress at the Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles

Carpenter's gown featured layers of pleated chiffon and oversize floral appliqués. (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

During the star-studded event, Dior unveiled its latest Hollywood-inspired collection under creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Carpenter was pictured sitting in the front row along with Miley Cyrus, Mikey Madison, Sabrina Carpenter, Lauren Hutton, Greta Lee, Jisoo, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

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Sabrina Carpenter wearing a yellow dress at the Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles

Underneath the dress, she donned a white lace bra with matching high-waisted underwear. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Dior show was also attended by Al Pacino who made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior.

In a video shared by Variety on social media, the duo were seen sitting in the front row as "The Godfather" star draped a blanket over his lap and held a drink.

Miley Cyrus, Mikey Madison, Sabrina Carpenter, Lauren Hutton, Greta Lee, Jisoo, and Anya Taylor-Joy posing at Dior Cruise 2027 event

Carpenter was seated in the front row alongside Miley Cyrus, Mikey Madison, Lauren Hutton, Greta Lee, Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

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Though Carpenter is not an official Dior ambassador, the singer has become closely associated with label through repeated high-profile collaborations and appearances.

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US actor Al Pacino and partner Noor Alfallah attending Dior fashion show at LACMA in Los Angeles

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah also attended the fashion show. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month at the Met Gala, Carpenter stepped out in a custom Dior gown made from strips of vintage film, including imagery from the 1954 classic "Sabrina" starring Audrey Hepburn.

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The singer's dress featured a halter-style neckline with sheer, beaded elements and a slit tulle skirt. Carpenter accessorized with a bejeweled, flapper-style headpiece covered in crystals and diamonds.

Sabrina Carpenter posing at the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

Earlier this month, Carpenter turned heads in a Dior gown inspired by classic cinema at the Met Gala. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Carpenter also rocked a series of custom Dior looks designed by Anderson when she performed as a headliner during Coachella 2026 last month.

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While at the Met Gala, Carpenter was asked how her evolving music career has influenced her approach to fashion.

"I feel like I’m having too much fun," Carpenter told Vogue correspondent Lala Anthony via The Wrap. "At this point I’m like, the crazier the better, the more risks you take the better the payoff, I’m just trying to be as playful as possible."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

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