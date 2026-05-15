Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore, Heidi Klum bring bombshell glamour to Cannes in head-turning looks

John Travolta suited up with a cream beret while Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin revealed her baby bump

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sequins sparkled, trains swept the red carpet and diamonds flashed in every direction as celebrities stepped out for the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Hollywood heavyweights and screen legends dressed to the nines on the French Riviera, delivering elegance with every step and camera flash.

Demi Moore stunned in multiple head-turning looks, including a red gown featuring oversized sculptural shoulders and a body-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with diamonds dripping from her ears and wrist.

DEMI MOORE GOES VIRAL LOOKING UNRECOGNIZABLE WITH DRAMATIC NEW BOB HAIRCUT

Demi Moore appearing at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, during various screenings and ceremonies.

Demi Moore attends the "Fatherland" screening on May 14, the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening on May 13 and the opening ceremony screening of "La Vénus Electrique" on May 12 during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Getty Images)

Moore also wore a lavender off-the-shoulder gown crafted from sheer, shimmering fabric, complete with a flowing train and thigh-high slit that revealed matching lavender heels. At another event, she wore a sparkling white sequined mermaid gown with a sculpted peplum waist and massive diamond necklace.

Heidi Klum attending the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in France

Heidi Klum attends the opening ceremony and screening of "La Vénus Electrique" on May 12, 2026. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum stepped onto the carpet in a peach-draped gown decorated with floral embellishments and soft gathered detailing. The fitted silhouette flowed into a sweeping train that trailed behind her.

US director and actress Riley Keough arriving at Cannes Film Festival screening

Riley Keough is seen arriving at the screening of the film "Soudain" on May 15, 2026. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

Meanwhile, Riley Keough wore a strapless black gown anchored by an oversized sculptural skirt and daring high slit. Standing atop the famous Cannes staircase, Keough delivered gothic glamour with a modern edge.

Andie MacDowell attending the Karma screening at Cannes Film Festival.

Andie MacDowell attends the "Karma" screening on May 15, 2026. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell arrived in a flowing sleeveless black gown featuring sheer paneling and subtle neckline cutouts.

HALLE BERRY AND HEIDI KLUM SHINE DESPITE NEW CANNES DRESS CODE BANNING NUDITY, 'EXCESSIVELY VOLUMINOUS' LOOKS

John Travolta attending the Karma screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

John Travolta attends the "Karma" screening on May 15, 2026. (Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

John Travolta ditched basic black-tie rules. The actor paired a dark three-piece suit with a cream tie, round glasses and a cream beret that gave the entire look a retro European twist.

Cara Delevingne posing at the Cannes Film Festival photocall.

Cara Delevingne poses during the "Club Kid" photocall on May 15, 2026. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Cara Delevingne veered sharply away from traditional red-carpet dressing in a dark pinstriped pantsuit layered over a sheer blouse.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took the spotlight as Palvin showcased her baby bump in a pale blue feather-trimmed maternity gown while Sprouse stayed classic in a black tuxedo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse arriving for film screenings at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening on May 14, 2026, and arrive for the screening of the film "Karma" on May 15, 2026. (Kate Green; Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

The pair also switched gears the next day, with Palvin wearing a crisp white blouse tucked into a dramatic black floor-length skirt with an extended train while Sprouse walked the carpet beside her in another sleek tux.

Diane Kruger standing at the Cannes Film Festival screening event.

Diane Kruger attends the "Fatherland" screening on May 14, 2026. (Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Diane Kruger stunned in a pale floral mini dress paired with a dark green cape-like scarf and braided up-do.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attending a film screening at Cannes Film Festival.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the "Fatherland" screening on May 14, 2026. (Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jane Fonda and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both embraced powerhouse glamour in black sequined gowns with sleeves and high necklines.

Jane Fonda attending the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival

Jane Fonda attends the opening ceremony and screening of "La Vénus Electrique" on May 12, 2026. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

James Franco kept things classic as the actor climbed the red-carpeted stairs in a black tuxedo and bow tie while sporting dark sunglasses.

James Franco attending the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in France

James Franco attends the opening ceremony and screening of "La Vénus Electrique" on May 12, 2026. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Neal H. Moritz, Dame Donna Langley, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker standing together at Cannes Film Festival

Neal H. Moritz, Dame Donna Langley, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker attend "The Fast and the Furious" screening on May 13, 2026. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel arrived alongside the "Fast & Furious" cast, as Michelle Rodriguez shimmered in a silver corset gown while Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, turned heads in a neon lime-green asymmetrical dress. The men kept things sharp in classic black tuxedos and tailored suits.

Dame Joan Collins attending the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dame Joan Collins attends the opening ceremony and screening of "La Vénus Electrique" on May 12, 2026. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Joan Collins wore an architectural white gown with sculptural ruffles around the shoulders and bodice. The legendary actress completed her look with long black gloves, sparkling jewels and silver pointed heels.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue