Demi Moore, Heidi Klum bring bombshell glamour to Cannes in head-turning looks

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Sequins sparkled, trains swept the red carpet and diamonds flashed in every direction as celebrities stepped out for the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Hollywood heavyweights and screen legends dressed to the nines on the French Riviera, delivering elegance with every step and camera flash.

Demi Moore stunned in multiple head-turning looks, including a red gown featuring oversized sculptural shoulders and a body-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with diamonds dripping from her ears and wrist.

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Moore also wore a lavender off-the-shoulder gown crafted from sheer, shimmering fabric, complete with a flowing train and thigh-high slit that revealed matching lavender heels. At another event, she wore a sparkling white sequined mermaid gown with a sculpted peplum waist and massive diamond necklace.

Heidi Klum stepped onto the carpet in a peach-draped gown decorated with floral embellishments and soft gathered detailing. The fitted silhouette flowed into a sweeping train that trailed behind her.

Meanwhile, Riley Keough wore a strapless black gown anchored by an oversized sculptural skirt and daring high slit. Standing atop the famous Cannes staircase, Keough delivered gothic glamour with a modern edge.

Andie MacDowell arrived in a flowing sleeveless black gown featuring sheer paneling and subtle neckline cutouts.

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John Travolta ditched basic black-tie rules. The actor paired a dark three-piece suit with a cream tie, round glasses and a cream beret that gave the entire look a retro European twist.

Cara Delevingne veered sharply away from traditional red-carpet dressing in a dark pinstriped pantsuit layered over a sheer blouse.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took the spotlight as Palvin showcased her baby bump in a pale blue feather-trimmed maternity gown while Sprouse stayed classic in a black tuxedo.

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The pair also switched gears the next day, with Palvin wearing a crisp white blouse tucked into a dramatic black floor-length skirt with an extended train while Sprouse walked the carpet beside her in another sleek tux.

Diane Kruger stunned in a pale floral mini dress paired with a dark green cape-like scarf and braided up-do.

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Jane Fonda and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both embraced powerhouse glamour in black sequined gowns with sleeves and high necklines.

James Franco kept things classic as the actor climbed the red-carpeted stairs in a black tuxedo and bow tie while sporting dark sunglasses.

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Vin Diesel arrived alongside the "Fast & Furious" cast, as Michelle Rodriguez shimmered in a silver corset gown while Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, turned heads in a neon lime-green asymmetrical dress. The men kept things sharp in classic black tuxedos and tailored suits.

Joan Collins wore an architectural white gown with sculptural ruffles around the shoulders and bodice. The legendary actress completed her look with long black gloves, sparkling jewels and silver pointed heels.