Molly Sims turns heads in orange bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

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Molly Sims showcased her toned body in the pages of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sssue.

The 52-year-old actress and model posed for the iconic magazine for the eighth time in her career, wearing a number of two-piece sets in the photos, including an orange string bikini she wore while posing on a cliff along the ocean.

She also shared a slideshow of photos from inside the magazine on her Instagram, in which she can be seen in a number of different bikinis while posing on the beach.

"If only I could tell the 20-something version of me shooting her first @si_swimsuit issue that she’d still be here at 52… feeling more beautiful and confident in her skin than ever before 🥹Thank you @mj_day and my entire SI family!!! ❤️" she wrote in the caption.

MOLLY SIMS STUNS IN PURPLE FLORAL BIKINI DURING WEEKEND BEACH GETAWAY WITH FRIENDS

The carousel of photos featured Sims in various bikinis of different colors, including a pink one, which she paired with suspenders, and a red suit which featured silver shell embellishments.

One of the photos showed her mixing and matching the colors, wearing a green top with blue bottoms, accessorizing with a blue cropped jacket.

Fans could not get enough of the photos, with one writing, "You look amazing MOLLY!!!! Holy smokesssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"GORGEOUS THEN & NOW inside / out👏🥰," another added, while a third wrote, "More beautiful today then yesterday confident, smart, kind the modern day Wonder Woman."

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"This is such a brave thing to do and it just creates a really safe space for many other women to express themselves after 20❤️," another said.

Sims attended the launch of the 2026 edition at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday, May 14, where she stunned on the red carpet in a figure-hugging sheer black dress which showed off her toned stomach and legs. She paired the look with gold jewelry, a black clutch and natural makeup.

Also at the event was former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl Brooks Nader, who first applied for the magazine’s 2019 open casting call and won. She was featured in the 2020 issue as a rookie before going on to land the cover spot.

She is currently in the process of filming the first season of the "Baywatch" reboot, which she stars in alongside Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and others.

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"I feel like I kinda manifested this role with my Sports Illustrated cover," she told Extra TV at the 2026 Fox Upfront. "I was wearing the red one piece and I was like ‘This is so 'Baywatch'’ and lo and behold, here we are."

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