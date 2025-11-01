Sydney Sweeney, Kristen Stewart and more stun in sheer gowns at Hollywood events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars did not mess around when it came to fashion this week.

Stars including Sydney Sweeney, Kristen Stewart and Jenna Ortega stunned on red carpets in recent days. Sweeney and Stewart left little to the imagination in sheer gowns, while Ortega showed off a softer side in a plush purple dress.

Here are some of the week’s best sheer celebrity looks.

HAILEY BIEBER, HEIDI KLUM AND CHARLIZE THERON TURN HEADS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stunned at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event in Los Angeles, wearing a sheer, silver, floor-length gown and choosing to go braless underneath — leaving little to the imagination.

She paired the dress with diamond drop earrings and posed for photos with a natural makeup look, and showed off her new short haircut.

Her "Euphoria" season three co-star, Sharon Stone, supported her outfit choice, telling Variety on the red carpet, "It’s OK to use what mama gave you," adding, "It’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It’s really OK to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is."

Sweeney posted photos from the event on her Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support. "The short hair on her is sooooo freaking cute!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "The most beautiful🔥🔥🔥."

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart made a statement when she posed for photos on the red carpet at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a sheer white long-sleeve dress with lace detailing and a collared neckline.

The "Twilight" actress accessorized the look with a white bra and lacy black underwear, as well as black heels and layered silver necklaces. She wore her hair in a messy bun with her bangs covering her forehead.

She attended the film festival as an honoree, taking home the Rising Star Director Award. She made her feature film directorial debut with the film, "The Chronology of Water," which she also wrote and co-produced.

"It is a very rare occurrence to feel better once you get on this stage," she said in her acceptance speech. "This movie [was] a confessional diaristic piece, and it is serious, but it’s also so exuberant to be able to let it all hang out. There’s not a place that I would prefer to be honored for the stuff that means everything to me, which is being together and reaching toward each other."

AMAL CLOONEY, HEIDI AND LENI KLUM TURN HEADS AT THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor posed for pictures on the Time100 Gala red carpet in a barely-there sheer black dress, paired with a black blazer.

The dress featured a small halter neckline which transitioned into a string connected to the sheer skirt, leaving both sides of her torso exposed and showing off her toned body. Underneath the dress, her black underwear was also visible, with the blazer covering her chest.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting only for a pair of earrings, and had a bold makeup look, featuring thick lashes and lined lips.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Amelia Gray

Amelia Gray, daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, walked the red carpet at the Swarovski Masters of Light Ceremony in a sheer black dress adorned with sparkling black crystals.

The model styled the look with sheer black high-heel shoes, a layered diamond necklace, multiple rings and a bracelet on each wrist. She wore her hair in a beehive and went with a more dramatic makeup look, with a smokey eye and bold lashes.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, captioning the post, "Such an incredible night 💎✨🪽."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments for the model, with one writing, "gemini queen you are STUNNING," and another adding, "Most beautiful woman on earth!!!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega turned heads with her latest red carpet look at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, posing for photos in a sheer purple dress with a plunging neckline and lace detailing on the bodice.

The skirt featured a thigh-high slit, and her nude underwear could be seen through the slightly darker shade of purple material. She paired the look with a big fuzzy burgundy jacket, silver high-heeled shoes, a drop necklace and a ring on her right hand.

Ortega attended the awards show to honor her stylist, Enrique Melendez, who received the Future of Fashion Award. In her speech, she credited Melendez as being "one of the first people who ever made me feel seen or heard."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP