Jessica Alba stuns in sports bra selfie after 'get it done' gym session

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Jessica Alba is putting in the work.

The 45-year-old actress and Honest Company founder shared a sweaty post-workout selfie and clips from her latest fitness routine while documenting an intense gym session on TikTok and Instagram.

Alba captioned the post, "Get it done 🥵💦" as she gave followers a glimpse into the high-energy workout.

In the opening selfie, Alba posed makeup-free in front of a light curtain backdrop while wearing a charcoal gray sports bra with white trim and matching high-waisted leggings. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail as she appeared flushed and glistening with sweat after the workout.

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The actress then moved into strength training, filming herself lifting dumbbells while visibly sweating through the workout.

In the video, Alba powered through shoulder presses while breathing heavily during the upper-body circuit. Her toned arms and core were on display as she completed reps in the matching activewear set.

In another moment from the workout video, Alba continued the arm-focused exercises as sweat glistened across her chest and shoulders during the session.

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Alba later transitioned into cardio, hopping on a stationary bike as she continued the high-intensity workout.

The "Fantastic Four" actress also reposted the original TikTok video to Instagram and gave a shoutout to a SoulCycle instructor for the workout and playlist.

The model has frequently shared glimpses into her fitness and wellness routines over the years, often documenting everything from strength training sessions to cycling workouts and yoga classes across social media.

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Alba has long been open about her love of high-intensity workouts and switching up her fitness routines to stay motivated.

While speaking with E! News in 2024, Alba admitted she gets bored easily when it comes to exercise.

"I get bored," she said at the time. "So I do spinning and I do cross training with a mix of weights and cardio. I just try to keep it moving."

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The "Dark Angel" star has also previously spoken about her love of cycling workouts and exercising with friends, once telling the Los Angeles Times that spin classes feel "in a way, a meditation."

Alba has additionally admitted she prefers workouts that challenge her mentally as much as physically, previously explaining that exercise helps clear her head and serves as a stress reliever amid her busy schedule balancing motherhood, acting projects and business ventures.

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Her latest workout clips come just weeks after she celebrated her 45th birthday with a Miami getaway alongside friends. Alba shared glimpses from the tropical trip across social media after turning 45 on April 28, posting beachside moments, dinners and boat outings from the birthday celebration.

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