Sabrina Carpenter's early days were on Disney Channel, with more recent years spent on tour with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter went from acting on Disney Channel to performing her pop hits in front of sold-out stadiums on tour with Taylor Swift. 

Carpenter, a Pennsylvania native born on May 11, 1999, spent her earliest days in the entertainment industry appearing in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and lending her voice to an episode of "Phineas and Ferb." 

Carpenter's big break came with the Disney Channel TV series "Girl Meets World," a reboot to the '90s favorite, "Boy Meets World." 

The main cast of characters included "Boy Meets World" stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, returning as Cory and Topanga. New cast members included Carpenter, Rowan Blanchard and Peyton Meyer. 

While on "Girl Meets World," Carpenter also continued to grow her music career. She originally signed with Disney's Hollywood Records, with whom she released her first four albums. These albums were "Eyes Wide Open," "Evolution," "Singular Act I" and "Singular Act II." 

She later signed with Island Records in 2021 and began to release music accompanying a more adult image. 

Her album, "Emails I Can't Send" came out in 2022 with songs like "Vicious," "Tornado Warnings" and "Nonsense." 

Her newest album, "Short n' Sweet" came out in 2024 with songs such as "Taste," "Please Please Please" and "Espresso." 

Carpenter has headlined her own tours, and also accompanied Taylor Swift on her world-renowned "Eras Tour" as the opening act. 

On Nov. 8, 2024, Grammy Award nominations were announced, with Carpenter nominated in numerous categories. 

Carpenter's "Espresso" was nominated for record of the year and "Short n' Sweet" was nominated for album of the year. 

"Please Please Please" was nominated for song of the year, (an award which goes to the songwriter), with Carpenter also nominated for best new artist and best pop solo performance for "Espresso."

Lastly, Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" was nominated for best pop vocal album.  

