Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman lead the pack with the most jaw-dropping looks of 2024

Celebrities made bold fashion choices on the red carpet in 2024.

Kicking off the year in January, Nicole Kidman turned heads in a backless black gown with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace when walking the red carpet at the New York premiere of her Amazon Prime show, "Expats."

Then, in February at the Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus sported a look that required over 14,000 safety pins to pull it together. That same month, Zendaya wowed a crowd in a vintage Thierry Mugler robo-suit at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere.

Here is a look at jaw-dropping fashion moments over the past year.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus left little to the imagination with her 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet appearance.

Not only did the singer take home her first Grammy Award, Cyrus wore a revealing Maison Margiela dress that required over 14,000 safety pins to create.

Cyrus paired her see-through, barely-there gold mesh dress with sky-high hair and heels.

Heidi Klum

Another striking look at the 2024 Grammy Awards was by Heidi Klum.

Klum wore a gown comprised of a black bra top with silver accents, a sheer cut-out at the torso and a black skirt with silver accents at her hips.

She paired the look with a smokey eye and partner Tom Kaulitz on her arm.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Expats" in New York in January.

She walked the carpet in a backless black gown by Atelier Versace, which also featured a draped neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The star paired the look with drop earrings, a jewel-encrusted watch and diamond bracelets and rings.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy had fun with fashion when she walked the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in May.

The actress wore a sheer gold Paco Rabanne dress covered in huge gold spikes and metallic silver pieces hanging all over.

She accessorized the minidress with an unique headpiece that matched the gold and silver color palette of the dress and featured gold spikes poking out.

Zendaya

Zendaya continued to dominate the red carpet while jet-setting around the world promoting " Dune Part 2 " earlier this year.

The former Disney Channel star wore a vintage Thierry Mugler Fall '95 robot suit to the world premiere of "Dune Part 2," in London in February.

The metallic robot suit featured clear illusion cutouts on her chest, back, legs, stomach and backside.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively channeled another blonde superstar when she walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" in August.

The actress wore a one-shoulder sheer dress adorned with red, blue, purple, green and yellow sequins. She paired the look with rings on every finger and earrings, choosing to wear her hair in a side part and bouncy loose curls.

She isn't the first starlet to wear the dress. Britney Spears first wore the Versace dress at Milan Fashion Week in 2002.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made a statement when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs in plaid in September.

Swift wore a green and yellow plaid corseted top, which opened up into a flowing skirt over black high-waisted shorts.

The singer paired the look with a matching plaid choker, fingerless black gloves that went up to her elbows and thigh-high black boots. She went with a bold makeup look, including heavy winged eyeliner and a red lip.

Dakota Johnson

In February, at the "Madame Web" premiere, Dakota Johnson channeled a see-through spider-web inspired look.

Johnson walked the red carpet in a sheer chain-link dress with a plunging neckline and diamonds. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and black strappy heels.