Ryan Reynolds apologizes for plantation wedding with Blake Lively: 'Giant f--king mistake'

Ryan Reynolds apologized for his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, in South Carolina.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds, 43, told Fast Company in a recent interview. "It's impossible to reconcile.”

BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS JOKE ABOUT A FOURTH PREGNANCY IN HILARIOUS EXCHANGE

The “Deadpool” actor then explained his and Lively’s decision to have an antebellum wedding.

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” Reynolds admitted.

The “Green Lantern” star also revealed that the couple “got married again” at home years after their wedding. “Shame works in weird ways,” he said.

"A giant f--king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't f--k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end,” Reynolds concluded.

RYAN REYNOLDS MAKES A JOKE ABOUT PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL 'STEP BACK' ON 'DON'T' GAME SHOW

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement regaining momentum, Reynolds and Lively, 32, donated $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The father of three also launched The Group Effort Initiative, a program to bring more “Black, Indigenous, people of color or people from marginalized and excluded communities” into the film industry.

In May, the couple released a statement on social media and pledged to stay informed about racial injustices.

'AGT' HOST TERRY CREWS UNDER FIRE FOR 'BLACK LIVES BETTER' TWEET

“We're ashamed that in the past, we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is,” they wrote.

The couple continued: "We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it … especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They've led us to huge avenues of education."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the Black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn't rolling,” Reynolds and Lively declared.