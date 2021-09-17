Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer says singer is 'very supportive' and cared for him after shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot at close range while walking her three French bulldogs in Los Angeles says the star has been immensely supportive of his recovery.

In an interview with CBS‘ Gayle King, Fischer, who nearly died from injuries sustained during the attack, said the Oscar winner "has helped me so much."

"She’s been a friend for me," he said. "After I was attacked, my family was flown out, and I had trauma therapists flown to me."

Fischer also revealed he stayed at Gaga's house "for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."

He also addressed why he started a GoFundMe which led people to assume Gaga wasn't helping as much as he claimed. King explained that Fischer said he didn't want to be completely dependent on the celebrity.

And now, Fischer is going to a "healing" retreat where he can discuss his trauma with "first responders, and people from the army, and people from the police."

Doctors and nurses didn't think he was going to live through the night, he said.

"It was a severe one shot," Fischer said. "And when I went back, cause I had to go back to the hospital a second time to have the surgery cause my lung had collapsed, the people in the ER who I'd seen that night told me that they didn't think I was gonna survive that night."

The incident occurred back on February 24 when Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely .

