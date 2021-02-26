Lady Gaga's stolen dogs returned safely

Lady Gaga's two stolen dogs were recovered unharmed on Friday according to Los Angeles police.

The stolen dogs were brought in by a woman around 6 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said.

Detectives and a representative for Gaga confirmed that they were in fact, the "Rain On Me" singer's pups.

The dogs were stolen while being walked by the pop star's dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was approached by two suspects and shot. Gaga's third dog was not taken.

The star is currently in Rome filming a movie.

Tippett said that the woman who dropped the dogs off appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the theft of the animals. It's currently unclear how she came to possess the animals.

Video from the incident on Wednesday night showed a white sedan approach Fischer, who is expected to make a full recovery, before two men jump out. They struggled with the dog walker before one suspect shot Fischer.

In response, Gaga offered up a $500,000 reward in exchange for her dogs with no questions asked.

"Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives," the LAPD said in a statement on Twitter.

All three of the singer's dogs are French bulldogs. Koji and Gustav were taken, while Miss Asia was not.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," Gaga said in a tweet Friday. "You’re forever a hero."

Fox News has reached out to the LAPD and reps for Gaga for comment.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the dog walker's family said in a previous statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The Associated Press contributed to this report