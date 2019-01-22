Russell Brand admits he never changes diapers, reflects on past sex addiction and #MeToo movement

Russell Brand refuses to change his daughters' diapers, but swears he looks after their wellbeing in other ways.

The controversial British comedian says that his wife, Laura Gallacher, won't leave him with their girls, Mabel, 2, and Peggy, six months, for a 24-hour period because of his admitted ineptitude at caring for infants.

"Laura does all of it," he confessed to The Sunday Times (via The Daily Mail). "It turns out that she is extremely well-versed in the nuances and complexities of child-rearing. Me, I am dedicated to it, devoted to it, but I am still surprised when it's like, 'Oh my God this is f—king really hard and it's so exhausting."

"She wouldn't go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much," Brand, 43, added. "Yes, I'm very, very focused on the mystical connotations of Mabel's beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure that they eat food."

He explained, "When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour. In no time at all we're in a coffee shop, she's just got a nappy on and she's covered in stuff because I'm not willing to fight any of the battles. Laura's able to sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that's astonishing. I didn't have much experience of how to organize domesticity. I do whatever I'm told."

"But I'm sensitive and awake and aware," he insists, "so I have to dial a lot s—t down to go through normal life."

The "Get Him to the Greek" star also reflected on his past sex addiction — reportedly bedding five women in one day at its height — in light of the #MeToo movement and says he wouldn't change a thing.

"No [I don't regret my past]," he said. "I just feel [the #MeToo movement] is a really positive change. It's a sign of real awakening."

As for his own sexual proclivities, he swears he's a changed man and has no interest in extracurricular affairs outside of his marriage to Gallacher, 31.

"When I think, 'Oh, that person is attractive,' the next thought is, 'Yes, but if you ever did anything, you realize it would destroy your whole life.' There's that voice in my head now."