Rumer Willis fires back at troll claiming she doesn't work as hard as parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis fired back at an online troll for shaming her work ethic in relation to her celebrity parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner, 30, posted an innocuous photo on Instagram that got the attention of an online hater. The post in question featured Willis just after a bath wearing only a towel around her hair. She captioned the photo Saturday saying that she was eating pancakes in the tub.

What seemed like a fun post took a turn when a commenter got personal with the star, shaming her for not being as accomplished as her very famous parents.

“At 30, mom had a Golden Globe for Ghost and dad had 2 Die Hards under his belt. But eating pancakes in the bath...you put them to shame,” the troll wrote in a since-deleted comment (via InStyle).

Sadly, the commenter is mistaken on both counts. It’s true that Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the movie “Ghost” at 28. However, she lost the award to Kathy Bates from “Misery.” As for Bruce Willis, he was 33 when the first “Die Hard” film came out, not 30.

Fortunately, Rumer didn’t need to correct the commenter to hit back with a scathing reply of her own.

“Thank you for bringing this to my attention,” Rumer responded sarcastically. “Next time I share a post bath pic I will make sure I reach EGOT status first so as not to bring shame to the Houses of Moore and Willis.”

Fellow actress Ruby Rose chimed in joking: “Clearly you have never had pancaked in the bath.”