Rumer Willis reveals she's been sick for weeks, felt 'exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down'

Rumer Willis revealed on social media that she’s been sick for all of August thus far, with a series of different illnesses that left her “exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down.”

The “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” actress took to Instagram to share an emotional, make-up-free selfie along with a lengthy caption explaining that she’s been sick and had just finished sobbing to her sister on the phone about it.

“How do we Let Go?” the star began her caption. “This was me yesterday. Exhausted, Overwhelmed and Broken Down. I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless.”

She went on to reveal that so far, the month has seen her laid up and feeling trapped in her own body.

“I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection,” she explained. “I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me.”

The star explained that she spent most of the last weeks trying to control her body and fight her illness in an effort to combat the pain. However, she realized Thursday, one day ahead of her birthday, that trying to control her body meant she wasn’t paying attention to what she needed.

“I did some compassionate self forgiveness for any judgements I was holding against myself or my body for not behaving the was [sic] wanted it to and really just allowed myself to be exactly where I was at and let go,” she wrote.

Willis said that she woke up on her birthday and felt a lot better because of the self reflection.

“And I woke up this morning feeling a little better and feeling much more integrated in myself because I was no longer at war within. I am by no means 100% yet but getting there.”

Willis revealed she wanted to share the low point in her year with her followers in an effort to give a more complete picture of what her life looks like.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow and i wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me,” she concluded. “So I encourage you as you move forward with you day, week or even month allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesn’t turn out the way you planned. It’s all happening for you not to you....”