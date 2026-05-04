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Child Stars

‘Saved by the Bell’ star got $12 check after fame, was ‘trapped’ as Screech before tragic death: co-star

Co-star Ed Alonzo says Dustin Diamond struggled to escape typecasting before his death at age 44

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Former Disney star Maitland Ward says young actors were treated like a 'product' in Hollywood factory Video

Former Disney star Maitland Ward says young actors were treated like a 'product' in Hollywood factory

The former ‘Boy Meets World’ actress turned adult film star stars in an episode of ‘Hollywood Demons’

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Dustin Diamond was "trapped" in his role as Screech on the hit ‘90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell," a role he never fully escaped before a three-week battle with cancer ended his life.

Behind the scenes, insiders say the struggles went beyond typecasting.

Despite the show’s massive success, the former child star was left with low residuals, a reality that deepened the toll of being forever boxed in as one of TV’s ultimate geeks.

FORMER DISNEY CHILD STAR WOKE UP TO 'ZERO DOLLARS' IN BANK ACCOUNT AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ

Dustin Diamond wearing a colorful shirt as Screech from

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Diamond’s rise to stardom and the chaos he faced before his 2021 death at age 44 are being explored in Investigation Discovery’s "Hollywood Demons." In "After the Bell," the series examines how the sitcom’s clean-cut image was tainted by a wave of scandals.

"I think that Dustin was trapped in a place where that’s all he really knew, that lovable, dorky character," Ed Alonzo, who played Max in the sitcom, told Fox News Digital.

Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers in Saved by the Bell season 1

Dustin Diamond appears as Screech Powers in Season 1 of "Saved by the Bell." (Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank)

"Even the movies and TV shows that he did after that, they always had him depicting the same type of character, or they would have him play himself, the actor who played the dorky kid," Alonzo shared. "I think that was really difficult for him to find his own way."

WATCH: FORMER DISNEY STAR MAITLAND WARD SAYS YOUNG ACTORS WERE TREATED LIKE A 'PRODUCT' IN HOLLYWOOD FACTORY

Former Disney star Maitland Ward says young actors were treated like a 'product' in Hollywood factory Video

"Saved by the Bell" aired from 1989 to 1993, and its related shows included "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," which Diamond starred in. Despite being one of the franchise’s most consistent faces, Diamond wasn’t exactly cashing in.

In 2001, Diamond declared bankruptcy. His friend Dan Block said in the episode that Diamond "lost his house, lost everything" because he wasn’t paying the mortgage. Diamond moved to a small town in Wisconsin, but was still struggling to make ends meet. In the episode, Block said that in 2022, Diamond received a residual check of $12.74 from his time on the show.

Dustin Diamond performing on stage at the Primetime Comedy Club in Sayreville, New Jersey

Dustin Diamond performs at the Primetime Comedy Club in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Dec. 18, 2009. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

"We were paid so low on the show," Alonzo claimed. "I remember when I first got hired, it seemed to me that I was the highest-paid person on the show for a few episodes. And the reason was that I had just come from performing a Las Vegas run where I was making a certain amount of money. And the manager I had at the time, when they did decide that they wanted to make a deal with me as Max, he said, ‘He’s got to make at least the same money that he’s making in Vegas.'"

Dustin Diamond as Samuel Screech Powers and Ed Alonzo as Max in a scene from Saved by the Bell

Dustin Diamond is seen here opposite Ed Alonzo as Max in the episode "Screech's Woman" from the series "Saved by the Bell." (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"I remember being on the set and talking to some of the other parents [of the cast members]," Alonzo recalled. "They were all kind of shocked at the amount of money that the kids were making. And I kind of kept quiet because I didn’t want to say anything. I felt so horrible."

Alonzo’s good deal didn’t last for long, he claimed.

Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, and Peter Engel seated at a table during a read-through

Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond and executive producer Peter Engel participate in a table read for "Saved by the Bell." (Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank)

"I guess it was about seven episodes in that they came back to my manager, and they made some changes," he said. "They wanted to eliminate me from the show, but it was a bargaining tool to get me to work for the same rate as everyone else. Now, I didn’t really know exactly what the others were making until the documentary came out [but] that’s the same kind of money that I was making at the time."

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Lark Voorhies, Ed Alonzo, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dennis Haskins, Elizabeth Berkley, Dustin Diamond, and Mario Lopez posing

The cast of "Saved by the Bell" including Lark Voorhies, Ed Alonzo, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dennis Haskins, Elizabeth Berkley, Dustin Diamond, and Mario Lopez is pictured together. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Diamond’s father, Mark Diamond, said in the episode that despite his son’s fame, the money barely lasted once expenses piled up.

"Dustin’s agent would take out her 10% commission," he explained. "Anything left over, we had to cover certain things like taxes. Gasoline, obviously. Headshots. Every fan letter wanted the same thing. ‘Can you send us a 8x10 picture autographed?’ Thousands of letters. We had to pay for that. This didn’t leave much money to do anything. In fact, nothing."

Actor Dustin Diamond and actress Lark Voorhies standing together at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards

Actor Dustin Diamond and actress Lark Voorhies attend the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on Nov. 14, 1992, at the Star Trek Theater in Universal City, California. (Ron Galella Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

In his later years, Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments, The Associated Press reported. He appeared on several reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime. In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a barroom stabbing.

Dustin Diamond embracing his fiancee Amanda Schutz in a courthouse

Dustin Diamond is seen embracing his fiancée Amanda Schutz during his trial at the Ozaukee County Courthouse in Port Washington, Wisconsin, on May 29, 2015. Diamond faced charges including possession of a switchblade, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct from an incident in December 2014. (Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

"Years after ‘Saved by the Bell’ was done, he tried to do stand-up comedy and work in comedy clubs," said Alonzo. "That’s incredibly difficult to do. If you haven’t worked on that your whole life, it’s not going to be as easy as memorizing a script and trying to make that funny. You have to write jokes and entertain audiences that are live right in front of you. That’s a whole other quest to conquer."

In 2009, Diamond’s memoir, "Behind the Bell," was published. Though he later insisted a ghostwriter fabricated many of the book’s most scandalous claims about his former co-stars, the damage was done.

Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers in Saved by the Bell season 4

Dustin Diamond's book, "Behind the Bell," was met with poor reviews. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"I was still friends with all the kids," said Alonzo. "Of course, I got the book and checked it out. And right away, I realized a lot of the stories there were made up. They never happened. I think they wanted to make a book that would seem more controversial to sell copies. But I think the public also saw through it."

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Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater and cast members of Saved by the Bell pose together

The cast of "Saved by the Bell" Season 2 includes Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zachary Morris and Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers. (NBCU Photo Bank)

"The kids were really upset about it," Alonzo said. "There were some things in there that were just horrible. I know with some shows that have kids in them, maybe they do have other problems and chaos going on. But in the early years when I was there, I never saw any chaos with the kids. I never saw anything that would be abusive or lead to an unhappy place. Everybody was happy."

In the mid-2010s, Diamond appeared in a string of low-budget commercials for Insurance King alongside Block, the company’s founder. In the episode, Block claimed Diamond was making more from the ads than he was from his "Saved by the Bell" residuals. Block said he also bought Diamond a car and helped him see his father for the first time in 15 years after being estranged.

Dustin Diamond entering the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios

Dustin Diamond enters the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, England, on Aug. 22, 2013. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"The thing that I think changed was [the show] going into syndication," Alonzo said. "It would sometimes play five or more times a day on a specific channel. And so, those residuals would build up a little bit, but we’re still not talking about real showbiz money. We’re talking about very, very low amounts of money, almost what would’ve been considered a minimum wage for actors. And a big part of that was the fact that it was on a Saturday morning and not in primetime. And that made a huge difference to the scale that was paid."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, and Mario Lopez posing for a promotional photo for Saved by the Bell: The College Years.

From left: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond and Mario Lopez appear in a promotional photo for "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," which aired its pilot episode on May 22, 1993. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

In 2019, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on "Saved by the Bell," appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." At the time, he said the cast wasn’t getting paid very much from the show’s syndication deals.

"We made really bad deals," he said. "Poor deals back then. It is what it is. You move on, you learn. Great experience."

Marie Osmond and Mark-Paul Gosselaar seated together on a television set.

Marie Osmond and Mark-Paul Gosselaar appear together on the set of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

A "Saved by the Bell" reboot was launched on Peacock in 2020, featuring many members of the original cast. Diamond was not included.

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Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano at table read

From left: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano participate in a table read for "Saved by the Bell." (Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank)

In the episode, Block claimed that Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, was the only "Saved by the Bell" alum to reach out to Diamond as he battled an aggressive form of cancer.

"[Lark] was a really good person, and she left a voicemail for him, and we played it for him before he died," said Block. "He enjoyed it. She was the only one who really reached out to him, and [it was] really heartfelt. I know they had a connection."

Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski and Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers with Anne Tremko and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in a scene from Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Anne Tremko as Leslie Burke and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris appear in "A Thanksgiving Story" of "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," which aired on Nov. 23, 1993. (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank)

"That was my very good friend," said Voorhies, 52, in the episode. "I miss him."

Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies standing together at the 1993 Kid's Choice Awards

Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies attend the 1993 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.)

Alonzo said there are still lessons to be learned from Diamond’s rise and downfall.

"The sad thing is, I think for child actors, especially the ones who become super famous like Dustin, they blow up huge, but they become so typecast with those characters. It seems more common among young actors who play a nerdy, offbeat character. I never see it happen as much to the ones who are playing the leading man or leading lady characters, even in young genres. But I do think with someone like Dustin, they really do have to fight for what they want."

Dustin Diamond smiling and seated during an interview on Extra

Dustin Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

"He was just a nice, friendly, lovable guy when I met him," Alonzo reflected. "I never saw anything that would make me think that his future was going to be dark. Never would’ve suspected that."

Dustin Diamond visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California

Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, on May 16, 2016. He was 44 when he died in 2021. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

"Hollywood Demons" airs May 4 at 9 p.m.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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