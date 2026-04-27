Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reach a settlement in 'It Ends With Us' retaliation lawsuit

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni chose to settle their nearly two-year-long legal battle weeks before trial, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind," a joint statement read.

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

BLAKE LIVELY RISKS BECOMING A 'PARIAH' LIKE AMBER HEARD IF DRAGON ATTACK BACKFIRES IN COURT: EXPERTS

After battling in court for the past year and a half, a federal judge allowed Lively's explosive retaliation claims to move forward in the high-profile Hollywood lawsuit — highlighting what could be considered a coordinated effort by powerful insiders to manipulate public opinion and destroy the actress' reputation.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed the majority of Lively's allegations against Baldoni, including the sexual harassment and defamation accusations. The judge's ruling dramatically narrowed the case to focus only on the actress' retaliation claims and a breach of contract claim.

Baldoni and Lively first became embroiled in a legal back-and-forth after filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." The "Gossip Girl" actress claimed she experienced sexual harassment on set and sued Baldoni in December 2024.

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Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

Baldoni insisted that Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout of the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film in his own $400 million defamation lawsuit.

Baldoni's lawsuit has since been dismissed.

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As the two prepared to head to court on May 18, Lively claimed she lost a substantial amount of income because of the defendants’ alleged conduct. The "A Simple Favor" star's legal team claimed the narratives labeling her a "bully" and "mean girl" across media and social platforms cost her nearly $300 million.

The "Jane the Virgin" star and his company are seeking a verdict of no liability and a permanent dismissal of the case.