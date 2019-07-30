Bruce Lee's daughter 'disheartened' by how 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' portrays her late father

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" may have been a smash at the box office for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino -- bringing in $40 million domestically in its opening weekend -- however, there is one person who isn't too thrilled about the comedy-drama.

In a new interview with The Wrap published on Monday, Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon, said it was “disheartening" to see how her father is portrayed in the 1969 era film.

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

"He comes across as an arrogant a--hole who was full of hot air,” Shannon told the news outlet. “And not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.”

Shannon, who saw the film over the weekend, admitted that "it was really uncomfortable to sit in the theater and listen to people laugh at my father."

In real life, she said her dad often tried to avoid fights. However, in the film "he’s the one with all the puffery and he’s the one challenging Brad Pitt. Which is not how he was," she explained.

According to the news outlet, in the film, Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, trades insults with Bruce Lee (played by Mike Moh), before the pair eventually agrees to a best out-of-three rounds fight.

“I can understand all the reasoning behind what is portrayed in the movie," Shannon said earlier in the interview. "I understand that the two characters are antiheroes and this is sort of like a rage fantasy of what would happen… and they’re portraying a period of time that clearly had a lot of racism and exclusion.

“I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad--s who could beat up Bruce Lee," she continued. "But they didn’t need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive.”

Per The Wrap, Shannon said that Tarantino may have been trying to make a point about how Lee was stereotyped, however, to her, "it doesn’t come across that way."

When it comes to Moh specifically, Shannon said she didn't take issue with the 35-year-old actor, noting that he did a good job with some of her late dad's mannerisms and his voice.

“But I think he was directed to be a caricature,” Shannon -- who continues her father's legacy through a website, her podcast and the Bruce Lee Foundation -- added.

The film -- which was released on July 26 -- stars Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie as denizens of a 1969 Los Angeles where old Hollywood was fading and the Manson family was rising.

A rep for Tarantino did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report