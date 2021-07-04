Rumer Willis shares more swimsuit snaps after hitting back at trolls to unfollow her

Rumer Willis won’t let some social media trolls spoil her fun in the sun.

The 32-year-old singer posted a handful of swimsuit snaps days after telling trolls to back off for saying she looked "too skinny" in recent photos.

"Mom’s Red Bull always trying to steal my thunder…," she joked on one of the pics, which features a can of the drink in the corner.

Willis, who is the oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared vacation shots in a one-piece swimsuit, including a sexy full-body shot. In the photo, Willis is looking over her shoulder with her hands in her hair and her backside facing the camera.

Another photo shows the singer smiling in the sun on the edge of a boat while wearing a tie-dye two-piece.

Willis also posted a montage video of her vacation, which showed the actress jumping off of a yacht into the water as well as dancing in her swimsuit. "Paradise," she captioned the video.

Her vacation photo shoot came just four days after Willis fired back against haters who said she "too skinny" in new social media pictures. Willis said that a "weird angle" made her look "smaller" than she normally does.

"After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took," Willis wrote on a now-expired Instagram Story originally posted Tuesday.

She made it very clear that body-shaming was not something she would allow on her social media.

"Also just to give clarity if I was really struggling with any kind of food issues ( which I’m gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming," she wrote.

"If you were actually concerned for my health snd [sic] welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments."

This isn’t the first time Willis, who has been sober for four years, fought back against trolls — especially over her looks.

Back in 2015, Willis, then 26 years old, said there was a time in her life when she didn’t want her feminine physique. Unfortunately, growing up in the public eye came with a lot.

