Rumer Willis hits back at critics over her sexy photo shoot: ‘That's cool, you can simply unfollow’

Rumer Willis was unbothered by an Instagram commenter who tried to criticize her for posting a liberating photo of herself.

The 32-year-old actress and singer, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, jabbed back at a social media user who suggested Willis went too far when she shared a topless black and white photo to Instagram.

"Deleting you all … seriously, Insta isn't for a constant stream of naked pics by you and your sisters," wrote the commenter, adding, "Get a damn job."

Willis covered her breasts with her hands in the elegant snap that showed her curly black hair draped over the right side of her face. She captioned the shadowy vignette, "Black Widow."

The eldest sister of Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, was unfazed by the comment and issued a response in the comments section of the post.

"That's cool. If you don't like, you can simply unfollow," she wrote. "This picture made me feel really beautiful and made me happy and considering what your bio says, I would think that you would have a little bit more understanding for just allowing someone to post what they like on their page."

She added, "But nevertheless, sending you love and light."

Another commenter tried their hand at lending their disapproval with Willis’ showcase, writing, "Still confused as to why people post nude photos on social media. Why? Guess Instagram is the new Playboy. This generation of kids are so confused."

Rumer answered back: "I appreciate that is your perspective but that is not at all why I do it, and I learned a long time ago not to place values on other people's opinions, good or bad, about what I look like or I do, specifically because there is so much negativity."

Willis, a former "Dancing with the Stars" Mirrorball champion, has been outspoken about accepting her body and furthering her connection to her sensuality.

In 2018, the year she turned 30, the Kentucky-born Willis even opened up to Fox News about the excruciating process of removing her tattoos, one of which was a large lion on her left arm – explaining to a group of reporters that she was turning a new chapter in her life.

"I just kind of had a moment where you know, I got a lot of them when I was very young and I’m lucky to live in a time where it’s very accessible to be able to take them off," she explained. "But, it just didn’t feel like me anymore, so I just thought to change it up."

Added Willis: "I think sometimes it’s so easy, especially right now in the world to focus on the negative and what’s going on in the world, and I think it’s just really important to find gratitude every day even in tiny little things – whether it’s that you have a job or that you have your house of your family or your legs even – just whatever it is and find the small gratitude, I think it’s really important."