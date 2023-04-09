Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore are 'so excited' over first grandchild, offering plenty of advice

Pregnant Rumer Willis says her parents are "so excited" about their first grandchild, while also both proving to be full of parenting advice and knowledge ahead of the birth of her first child.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," the 34-year-old actress told People.

Willis said her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, have already started piling on the parenting advice, with their best tip being, "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself."

Willis announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas back in December, telling the outlet her pregnancy has been "humbling" thus far.

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," Willis told the outlet.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of," the actress said.

Willis also doted on her boyfriend, saying he has been "so lovely" during the pregnancy and is "just so excited to be a dad."

"…[W]e're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," Willis added. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."

Willis initially shared the news on Instagram, with Moore then taking to her own social media platforms to share the exciting news.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote in the December 2022 post to which Willis responded with, "Love you mama."

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared the post and wrote that their household was "elated over here. She added, "Baby news is happy news!!!"

Heming Willis has been consistent in sharing family updates on Bruce's state since the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February, months after the actor retired due to an aphasia diagnosis.

A video shared last week in honor of Bruce and Emma's daughter's birthday, Mabel Ray, pictured Bruce as an affectionate and loving father in a number of photos and videos.

