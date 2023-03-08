Bruce Willis' wife fights back against haters claiming she's using his dementia to get famous

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is fighting back after claims she is using the actor's dementia diagnosis to get her "five minutes" of fame.

Bruce's family announced the "Die Hard" star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) months after revealing the actor was dealing with aphasia.

"I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great," Emma said in a new video posted to Instagram. "Which means that you're listening. So I'm going to take my five minutes, and I'm going to turn it into 10 because I'm always going to advocate for my husband."

She added, "I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn't come to play."

Emma's new video comes after she pleaded with paparazzi to give Bruce space when he is out and about following the new diagnosis. The actor was photographed over the weekend while getting coffee with a friend.

Emma said previously, "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,"

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," she continued in her video. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking me how he's doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,' please don't do it, OK?"

She emphasized that it is important for Bruce to be able to get from "Point A to Point B safely."

Bruce's FTD diagnosis was announced in February.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," a statement said at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

A study by researchers with New York City's Columbia University found that one in every 10 adults over 65 has some form of dementia.

Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore defines FTD as "a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. This causes the lobes to shrink. FTD can affect behavior, personality, language and movement."

FTD typically affects men and women between 40 and 65 years of age.

