Bruce Willis is a doting father in touching new video shared by his wife

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video montage of photos showing the actor as a doting dad.

The two celebrated their daughter's 11th birthday over the weekend. The photos included throwback shots of Willis and his daughter Mabel.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray! Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth," Emma captioned the post. "How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup."

Willis and Emma share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The actor also shares three daughters with ex Demi Moore – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Emma has been sharing moments from the couple's life after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The diagnosis was revealed in February – months after Willis retired due to an aphasia diagnosis.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," a statement said at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

A study by researchers with New York City's Columbia University found that one in every 10 adults over 65 has some form of dementia.

Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore defines FTD as "a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. This causes the lobes to shrink. FTD can affect behavior, personality, language and movement."

FTD typically affects men and women between 40 and 65 years of age.

Emma has advocated for Willis on social media. She pleaded with paparazzi to give Bruce space when he is out and about following the new diagnosis via an Instagram post. The actor dealt with paparazzi while trying to get coffee with a friend.

At the time, Emma said, "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee."

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," she continued in her video. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking me how he's doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,' please don't do it, OK?"

She emphasized that it is important for Bruce to be able to get from "Point A to Point B safely."

