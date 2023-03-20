Bruce Willis joined by Demi Moore, Emma Heming and five daughters for first birthday after dementia diagnosis

Since announcing his dementia diagnosis, Bruce Willis' family has prioritized the health and safety of their beloved patriarch.

On Sunday they celebrated the actor's 68th birthday.

Ex-wife Demi Moore shared a video of the group to her Instagram, which included his five daughters, serenading Willis with a song before presenting him with a pie.

"Happy birthday, BW!" she wrote. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them."

Last March, it was announced that Willis would be stepping away from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. In February, his family revealed his condition had developed into frontotemporal dementia.

Willis, wrapped in a gray scarf, seemed joyful and animated in Moore's video, as he got ready to blow out the candles in his apple pie.

Tallulah posted a series of photos from the gathering in which she donned a T-shirt with her father's name and face on it.

In a separate post, the 29-year-old honored her father, writing, "Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno !! Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me – what a delight."

Scout penned an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram as well, writing, "It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment ! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him."

"Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love," she added.

"I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you," she concluded.

Earlier in the day, Emma reflected on the grief she too was experiencing on the celebratory day.

"Sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that's what im doing," she said. "But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day… and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Despite the enormity of the day, Emma later shared a photo of the "Die Hard" actor with his bevy of women to her Instagram story, writing, "It was a good day."

In addition to his three daughters with Moore, Willis was celebrated by his younger daughters Evelyn and Mabel, as well as two of his elder daughters' partners.