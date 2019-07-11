Rosie O'Donnell gets candid about her feud with Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’: 'She would just sit there'

Rosie O’Donnell got candid about her time on “The View” as well as her ongoing feud with Whoopi Goldberg.

O’Donnell joined the panel of women in 2007 for one tumultuous season. She returned in 2015 but departed again after just five months on the show. Her feud with Goldberg was allegedly to blame and took center stage in the recent tell-all, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.” However, O’Donnell takes issue with her involvement with the book.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, “Radio Andy,” O’Donnell was asked about the writer’s assertion that she and Goldberg butt heads in 2015 over moderator duties.

ROSIE O'DONNELL TRASHES 'TALENTLESS' IVANKA TRUMP, SUGGESTS 'CREEPY, INCEST FEEL' IN RELATIONSHIP WITH FATHER

“There’s a fair characterization to say that before I went on the show, she was not that interested in ‘The View,’" O'Donnell told the radio host of Goldberg. "She wouldn’t talk when there were other guests, she would just sit there."

O’Donnell went on to describe her former co-host as “disengaged” and revealed she tried to reach out to her before rejoining the cast in 2015.

“So, when they asked me to do it, I went and talked to her and said, 'Are you sure you wanna do it? I only wanna do it with you. It’s an election year. This would be great,'" O’Donnell said. "Now, I have known her for many, many years and always looked up to her. So, I was very surprised at what went down."

She continued: “I thought we were going to be like, you know, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, passing the ball back. Throwing the layups up. I don’t have a real competitive side with other women. I wanna support other women. I wanna try to help other women. So, it got off to the wrong foot. Like, one of the first days, the camera guys were going, 'Cut, cut, go to commercial' and she was still talking. And then there was, like, a little brief period where she took a breath or something and I said, 'Listen, we’ll get to that right after this Whoop, we’ll be right back' and she was not having it."

ROSIE O'DONNELL RAILS AGAINST BIDEN'S CANDIDACY: 'YOUR TIME HAS PASSED'

O’Donnell stressed that she was not trying to steal any spotlight, but simply wanted the panel to act as a team when it came to moderating duties.

"And who cares who gets to say ‘we’re going to break,' right?" she explained. "It was really painful to me to feel how much she didn’t like me."

The former “View” co-host also explained her issue with the tell-all book, noting that she regrets agreeing to be interviewed for it and noting that she only sat down for a 15-minute interview about her time on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was literally, Andy, 15 minutes in a restaurant by my house with Cindy Berger, who is a friend of [author Ramin Setoodeh]," she explained. "So, she said, 'Please do it.' She begged me to do. I go, 'I'll do 15 minutes.' But yeah, I shouldn't have done it at all. I didn't wanna do it."