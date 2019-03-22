The five biggest 'View' bombshells we learned from ex-host Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy's time on "The View" appeared to be anything but a walk in the park.

The former co-host, who appeared on the ABC daytime talk show from 2013 to 2014, opened up about her time to Ramin Setoodeh in his upcoming book, "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View."

McCarthy, who is currently one of the judges on Fox's "The Masked Singer" and has her own SiriusXM radio show, apparently was "miserable" every single day she went to work.

MEGHAN MCCAIN SLAMS DONALD TRUMP IN EMOTIONAL 'THE VIEW' SEGMENT: 'HE WILL NEVER BE A GREAT MAN'

“It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business," she admitted in an excerpt of the book published on Vulture.

Here are five bombshells we've learned:

1. McCarthy claims Walters once 'blew up' at her

McCarthy appeared on the show in 2007 to promote her own book, "Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism." She says that the show's co-creator, host, and executive producer Barbara Walters wanted to speak with her beforehand.

“I walked into her dressing room and she blew up at me,” McCarthy said. “She was screaming, ‘How dare you say this! That autism can be cured?’ My knees were shaking. I remember my whole body was shaking.”

“This lasted for about seven minutes,” she added. “Finally, someone pulled me out of the room. I went back to my dressing room, not knowing what the f— to do. One of my heroes just chewed me a new a—hole, and I’m going on live TV. I’m freaking the f— out.”

JENNY MCCARTHY DISHES ON CO-HOSTING 'THE VIEW,' RIPS CREATOR BARBARA WALTERS: 'I WAS MISERABLE'

2. Walters allegedly told her she 'had to change' outfits

Walters supposedly controlled what McCarthy wore on-air.

“We would all show up in the makeup room. Barbara would check out what I was wearing. If she didn’t agree with it, or it didn’t complement her outfit, I had to change. Mind you, she doesn’t look at anyone’s clothes but mine,” McCarthy claimed.

“She wanted to start dressing like me. There were times when she’d say ‘change’ and she’d make people run out and get that dress in her size. I was a human Barbie doll.”

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST JOY BEHAR SAYS LINDSEY GRAHAM 'NEEDS TO FIND HIS TESTICULARITY'

3. There were apparently on-set feuds

Walters and "The View" co-host and moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, feuded all the time.

McCarthy claims the former "Today" anchor would ask Goldberg if she could moderate and the EGOT winner would shut her down.

“There was a war between Barbara and Whoopi about Barbara wanting to moderate. This is one of the reasons I decided not to ally with Whoopi. It broke my heart when Barbara would shuffle to Whoopi and say, ‘Can I moderate, please?’ And Whoopi would say no,” she recalled. “How can you do this to a woman who paved the way for so many female journalists?”

4. She was supposedly told to fix a bathroom problem

There was once a problem happening in the backstage bathroom and Walters told the radio host to "do something" about "a tampon floating in the toilet."

“I don’t know what to do. She’s standing in the hallway where the guests are, yelling at me about a tampon. I don’t know,” McCarthy said. “Maybe in her brain, she went, ‘I’m the youngest, newest person here, because obviously she has her period and left a tampon floating.’ This is Barbara Walters. I’m not going to yell at her. So finally, I said, ‘I’ll take care of it. I’ll take one for the team and I’ll flush it.’”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG EXPLAINS LONG ABSENCE FROM 'THE VIEW': 'I CAME VERY CLOSE TO LEAVING THE EARTH'

5. McCarthy was in tears at works

They hired McCarthy to replace conservative TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

“They did try to change me. They wanted Elisabeth back and I wasn’t Elisabeth,” the "Two and a Half Men" actress insisted. “I would literally have meetings before the show of them trying to input opinions in me to go against Whoopi. I was going to work crying. I couldn’t be myself. My fans were telling me, ‘Where’s Jenny? They aren’t letting you be you.’"

Walters’ rep declined to comment when contacted by Fox News.

“Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View” will be released on April 2.