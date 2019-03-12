Rosie O’Donnell says Biden is ‘too old’ to launch White House bid

Rosie O’Donnell is apparently not on board with a potential White House run from former Vice President Joe Biden.

The comedian – an avid longtime critic of President Trump – made her feelings clear in a tweet Tuesday that her opposition stems from the 76-year-old Democrat's age.

“joe biden is too old to run for president,” she wrote. “period #NO2JOE”

Biden has not yet said whether he’ll be launching a campaign. But he did drop a hint on Tuesday that he’d likely make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Chants of “Run Joe, Run” rang out as Biden took the podium in Washington, D.C. at the annual convention of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) union.

“I appreciate the energy you showed when I got up here. Save it a little longer. I may need it in a few weeks,” he said, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd.

Biden previously ran two unsuccessful presidential campaigns: in 1988 and in 2008.

