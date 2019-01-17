Rosie O’Donnell predicts Trump will 'be arrested' before 2020 election

Anti-Trump comedian Rosie O’Donnell revealed Wednesday she believes the president won't get elected to a second term -- because he'll be under arrest.

TMZ had asked her if she thought Trump was going to win his reelection. She firmly responded, “No, I do not.”

She continued, “I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested.”

When pressed by TMZ, the former daytime talk show host doubled down on her claim.

“I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump,” O’Donnell declared as she was approaching her car.

When asked if a border wall, which is at the heart of the ongoing partial government shutdown, would actually get completed, O’Donnell insisted it won’t come to fruition.

“It will never happen. Never,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell’s feud with Trump began long before the billionaire reality star entered politics. Back in 2006, when she co-hosted “The View,” she insisted that Trump wasn’t a “self-made man” but was a “snake-oil salesman on 'Little House On The Prairie.'” Trump responded by calling her a “real loser” and “fat.”

Trump most notably revived their feud at the first GOP primary debate in 2015 when he mocked the comedian after being confronted about his history of disparaging remarks against women.

Since Trump took office, O’Donnell has become one of the president’s most vocal critics. She has led numerous protests and even suggested a military coup in 2018.