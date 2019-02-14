Rosie O'Donnell writes strange poem about Donald Trump: 'ur going down'

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to a critic of Donald Trump with an odd poem that seemed to call out the president over comments he made about border security.

The president tweeted a thank you to Republicans negotiating for a deal with Democrats over border security earlier in the day, prompting a slew of reactions from critics and supporters alike.

“I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security. Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contribution toward life and safety within our Country!” he wrote.

One critic, comedian Tony Posnanski, responded: “I just like how you get no funding for a vanity wall and you pretend it’s being built and people who buy MAGA hats believe it… Amazing.”

That’s when O’Donnell, who has had public feuds with Trump in the past, chimed in with her poem. In it, she calls the president a “cowardly fraud” and warns, “ur going down donald.”

“A world of illusion and lies - bold faced shame free lies - ur going down donald who blocks me still u cowardly fraud - i saw thru u always that got to u a woman with no fear - a con man - he a bad one,” she tweeted.

This is hardly the first time that the 56-year-old star has publicly lambasted Trump since he became president. She previously told MSNBC that she hopes the military will be used to get the president out of the White House. After that, she predicted that the president will be arrested prior to a 2020 reelection.