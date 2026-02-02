Jelly Roll admits 'dumb redneck' status when pushed on politics after bringing God to Grammys stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll is a self-declared man of God, among many other things.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer praised Jesus – and wife Bunnie XO – while accepting the Best Contemporary Country Album Grammy Award Sunday for his "Beautifully Broken" catalog.

His impassioned religious plea was in stark contrast to the number of speeches condemning immigration enforcement efforts around the country. Backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, Jelly Roll told reporters he had a good reason not to wade into the political waters.

When asked if he would be "willing to comment on what's going on in the country," the "Wild Ones" singer confessed, "not really," before diving deeper into his response.

"So this is the truth, and I'm glad somebody asked, because I love talking about this stuff, and people care to hear my opinion, but so I can tell you that people shouldn't care to hear my opinion," the country singer said.

"You know, I'm a dumb redneck, like, I haven't watched enough … I didn't have a phone for 18 months."

Jelly Roll noted that he was "so disconnected" from the news cycle and current world events, which he credited to his challenging upbringing.

"I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium," he told reporters. "I didn't even know politics were f---ing real until I was in my mid-20s in jail."

"Like, that's how disconnected [you are] when you grew up in a drug addict household. You think we, like, had common calls about what's happening in rural politics? Like, we're just trying to find a way to survive, man, you know?"

Jelly Roll admitted that despite his lack of knowledge, he still had "a lot to say" about the political climate.

"I'm going through it the next week, and everybody's going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I've ever spoke in my life. So I look forward to it on the Internet."

While the "Save Me" singer avoided political messaging backstage, he declared "Jesus is not owned by any political party" in his Grammys acceptance speech.

"First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord," he said. "Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

He told the crowd that he changed his life while incarcerated, thanks in part to a small Bible and a radio he listened to in jail.

"And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life. And I want to tell y'all right now Jesus is for everybody," he said.

"Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord."

His speech resonated on social media as a "powerful moment" from the awards show.

"Faith, gratitude, and redemption still resonate with the people," one user wrote, while another added, "You don't have to believe to feel how real that moment was."

Another fan wrote, "While others drop F-bombs and push politics, Jelly Roll lifts up Jesus and reminds us He’s bigger than all that. Respect. This is the kind of ‘new’ we need more of in music."

Still, some viewers weren't too convinced with his speech. "A room full of people who largely represent the absolute anthesis of God's word erupt when He is mentioned. Can't beat the hypocrisy," one user shared on X.

"Bullseye! The room full of self serving, pay me and I’ll be your walking propagandist because it doesn’t impact my lifestyle, hypocrites," an X user commented.

In the 2023 documentary "Jelly Roll: Save Me," he revealed he's been to jail 40 times for various offenses. His most serious charge came when he was 16 for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

Jelly Roll was tried as an adult and faced up to 20 years in prison but ended up serving a little over a year in prison and seven years probation.