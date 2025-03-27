Rosie O'Donnell can't stop talking about MAGA despite fleeing to Ireland

Despite being an ocean away, Rosie O’Donnell can’t seem to keep her mind off President Trump.

The two have an ongoing feud that goes back decades, and after Trump was elected a second time, the comedian moved her family to Ireland.

But she still posts anti-Trump content on her social media accounts every few days.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old posted a video on her Substack channel saying she forgives MAGA supporters.

"I forgive them, and I know they didn’t ask for my forgiveness. And I hope that doesn’t sound condescending, but I forgive them for making the mistake of believing the Americanized propaganda where we sold a conman as a businessman," she said.

The White House told Fox News Digital "Good riddance!" when asked for comment.

The former co-host of "The View" added that she blames Mark Burnett, who created and produced Trump’s former reality series, "The Apprentice."

She said she had met Burnett, and he was a "nice guy, and I’d love to know what happened to him. Was it pure greed? Cause everybody in the world knew just how bad he is, but Mark Burnett put a shine on the s---, and everybody thinks it’s gold, and it really is not."

She also brought up Trump and Burnett earlier this week in a TikTok video.

"We’ve been lied to by the media that is corporately owned for a very long time, and one of the biggest offenders was the show ‘The Apprentice,’ produced by Mark Burnett," she said Monday. "He taught Donald Trump how to lie into a character and sell it with rudeness, and that’s all that Donald Trump is."

The "League of Their Own" actress has even been writing anti-Trump poetry, which she describes as "simplistic lyrics to a song to convey a feeling or a mood."

"once a misogynist…always a creep/ he went after me for years and hasn't stopped yet/ those who love him/ think I'm the anti christ/ those who hate him/ are my people," she wrote in part in one such effort on Substack earlier this month.

Last week, she also appeared on Ireland's "Late Late Show," where she discussed her recent decision to move out of the U.S., her longstanding feud with Trump and more.

In the interview, O'Donnell said she never imagined she'd leave the country and that it's "overwhelmingly sad to me personally and way too much for me to take as well emotionally" that he won the presidential election in 2024.

When asked about her decision to move to Ireland, she also said, "The President of the United States has it out for me and has for 20 years," later adding that "he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need."

She also suggested on the show that Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk's involvement in Trump's win should be investigated.

"I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet," O’Donnell said Friday on Ireland's "The Late Late Show."

O'Donnell confirmed her move to Ireland earlier this month, saying she left the U.S. days before Trump's inauguration, explaining on TikTok that she thought it "would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child."

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a feud since 2006, after she criticized him on "The View" about his leniency toward a Miss USA winner who had been accused of drug use and other bad behavior.

At the time, in reference to Miss USA Tara Conner, Trump said he was a "believer in second chances. Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance."

Their feud has continued over the years, with O’Donnell telling Seth Meyers after Trump’s first win that she spends "about 90% of my working hours tweeting hatred toward this administration."

Trump also brought her up in a 2015 Republican primary debate, joking "only Rosie O’Donnell" when he was asked about having called women disparaging names like "fat pigs" and "slobs."

During last year’s election, Trump brought up O'Donnell’s name again when he told a crowd at the October Al Smith dinner that "The View" had gotten "so bad" that showrunners "really need to bring Rosie O’Donnell back."

Her name also came up last week when a reporter asked Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could answer, Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true. I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

O'Donnell later said on the "Late, Late Show" that she sent the prime minister an apology note over the Oval Office episode.