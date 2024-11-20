Rosie O'Donnell condemns 'Morning Joe' co-hosts for meeting with Trump: 'Last time I ever watch'

Anti-Trump comedian Rosie O’Donnell is the latest famous liberal speaking out over MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

In a TikTok post, the former daytime talk show host blasted the "Morning Joe" co-hosts for broadcasting about Trump’s threats to the country for years only to go down to his Florida residence and "kiss the ring" prior to him returning to office.

"It’s the last time I ever watch ‘Morning Joe.’ Period. End of statement," she declared.

"Unreal," O'Donnell continued, "For months you were telling us he’s the worst thing that could happen to this country and democracy. And then you go kiss his ring? Despicable. Despicable you, both of you."

Scarborough and Brzezinski traveled to Mar-a-Lago last Friday to speak with Trump following his decisive electoral victory earlier this month. Talking about the meeting during the Monday episode of their MSNBC talk show, they described that Trump was cheerful during the meeting and appeared interested in finding common ground with Democrats on major issues.

Scarborough told his audience that they went over such topics as abortion, mass deportation, and threats of retribution against political opponents and media outlets, and characterized the meeting as a step to "restart communications."

The meeting enraged fellow liberals, who trashed the co-hosts on social media. "BREAKING NEWS: I TOLD YOU SO," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann wrote, calling the pair "Trump collaborators."

"Normalizing Trump is a bad idea," MSNBC host Katie Phang also wrote on X, in an apparent reference to her network colleagues. "Period."

In the clip, O’Donnell urged her followers to turn off the TV.

"It’s like, 'Impending doom. Impending doom.’ But without a warning. They’re just like, ‘Well, Trump nominated so-and-so,’ not like, ‘Holy s---, people. You’re not going to believe this. We got to do something.’"

"That’s what the newscasters should be saying, but they’re not. But they’re not," she added.

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings recently ripped the MSNBC co-hosts over the mixed messages they’ve been giving to their viewers.

During a CNN panel on Monday, he stated, "And what it tells me, professor," he said to fellow panelist Jeff Jarvis, "is that all the rhetoric that came from the left, from the Democrats, from the White House, from Kamala Harris and everyone else before the election, all of the rhetoric – the fascism, the Hitler, the Nazi rally – it was all a bunch of BS. They didn‘t mean any of it."

Both Brzenzinski and Scarborough reacted to criticism of their meeting during the show Tuesday. Brzezinski defended the move, stating, "Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him."

"Don't be mistaken," Scarborough added. "We're not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump. We're here to report on him and to hopefully provide you insights that are going to better equip all of us in understanding these deeply unsettling times."

Fox News Digital’s David Rutz, Hanna Panreck, and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

