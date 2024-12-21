Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump nominates TV producer, creator of 'The Apprentice,' to serve in new administration

'Shark Tank' creator Mark Burnett will 'enhance diplomatic relations,' Trump said

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Trump nominates a special envoy to the United Kingdom Video

Trump nominates a special envoy to the United Kingdom

President-elect Donald Trump called on award-winning TV producer Mark Burnett to be special envoy to the United Kingdom.

President-elect Trump announced Saturday he has tapped the creator of "The Apprentice" to serve a diplomatic role in the United Kingdom.

In a Truth Social post, Trump named Mark Burnett, a British-American TV producer who was born in London, as the next U.S. special envoy to the United Kingdom.

"It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," the president-elect said. "With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role."

In addition to creating Trump's former show "The Apprentice," Burnett also created "Shark Tank" and led production of other programs such as "Survivor" and "The Martha Stewart Show." In his Truth Social post, Trump said the producer had created some of the "biggest shows in Television History" and touted his achievements.

TRUMP NOMINATES PAIR TO HELP LEAD DOJ, ANNOUNCES FEDERAL RAILROAD ADMINISTRATION PICK

donald-trump-mark-burnett

President-elect Trump has picked TV producer Mark Burnett for a new role in his administration. (AP Photo/Getty Images)

"He is the former Chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards!" the Republican wrote. "Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Congratulations Mark!"

No one is currently serving as a U.S. special envoy to the United Kingdom. Special envoy roles are typically temporary in nature and meant to fulfill a specific mission, though Trump did not specify the purpose of the role in his announcement.

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

The Apprentice Season Five Finale- Arrivals

Donald Trump and Mark Burnett during "The Apprentice" finale arrivals at California Mart in Los Angeles.  (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Earlier in December, Trump tapped Warren A. Stephens to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Court of St. James, also known as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

"Over the last 38 years, while serving as the president, chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump Attends National Prayer Breakfast

TV producer Mark Burnett introduces President Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2017. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies."

Burnett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics