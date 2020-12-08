Majority of Rose McGowan's claims against Harvey Weinstein dismissed: report

Most of Rose McGowan's claims against Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have reportedly been tossed.

The actress was allowed to proceed with her arguments, however, claiming that she was defrauded after being tricked into revealing details surrounding her memoir, Variety reports.

The suit accused Weinstein and a pair of attorneys, Lisa Bloom and David Boies, of working to discredit McGowan to undermine her claims of sexual assault at the hands of Weinstein. It was originally filed in Oct. 2019.

The suit alleges that the "Charmed" actress met and befriended a woman, eventually giving her a draft of the star's memoir. McGowan later discovered that the woman worked for private intelligence agency Black Cube, who had been hired by the attorneys.

The memoir, "Brave," contains a claim that Weinstein sexually assaulted the actress at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

Also included in the suit were claims of civil racketeering, fraud, invasion of privacy, computer hacking, illegal recording, conversion and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

On Monday, a judge threw out nine of the 11 claims made in the suit. The statute of limitations played a role in the dismissal of several claims, the outlet reports.

Additionally, the star's civil RICO charge was dismissed because the alleged plan between the movie mogul and his attorneys did not constitute racketeering activity.

Two claims of fraud stood, however, though lawyers for the defendants claimed the offense was made by Black Cube, not their clients. The judge found their involvement by hiring Black Cube as reason to let the claims stand.

McGowan also alleged that the fraud led to her losing job opportunities and damaged her mental health and professional relationships.

Finally, McGowan was allowed to amend and refile the dismissed charges.

Reps for McGowan and Weinstein did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.