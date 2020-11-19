Harvey Weinstein does not have coronavirus, is still being 'very closely monitored' by medical staff in prison

Harvey Weinstein does not have coronavirus, Fox News has learned.

According to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, and his prison consultant Craig Rothfeld, the disgraced filmmaker has shown improvement after coming down with a fever earlier this week.

"We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored. We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19," Engelmayer said.

Despite showing signs of improvement, the spokesman said Weinstein "continues to be very closely monitored due to plethora of underlying health issues which are continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment."

Engelmayer continues: "We again thank the healthcare and medical team at Wende CF and the NYSDOCCS Central Office who have been working with us very closely to ensure all his health issues will be addressed in a timely manner. We all remain concerned about his health."

In March, Weinstein underwent a 14-day quarantine at the New York facility where he is housed due to coronavirus surges. In early April, Engelmayer told Fox News Weinstein had "been released from medical isolation” and was “deemed alright.”

Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y. The Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love” was convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal. He still awaits trial in Los Angeles for additional sex crime charges.

Shortly after his sentencing, the disgraced movie mogul was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains.