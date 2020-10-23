Rose McGowan claims Facebook deactivated her account ahead of final presidential debate: 'This is corruption'

Rose McGowan is alleging Facebook deactivated her account over her political outspokenness.

The 47-year-old actress-turned-activist posted on Twitter early Friday morning writing, "Facebook deactivated my account hours after I posted I would have a debate response."

"Twitter suppressing me. Insta/g/YouTube/Google. I’ve been a victim of conspiracies before this one smells like Dems," she claimed.

The former "Charmed" star claimed that she has a million followers but due to suppression she's only received a couple hundred likes on tweets "in the last 24 hours."

McGowan went on to claim that her followers informed her they weren't able to access her account and her Twitter followers were unable to retweet her posts.

She alleged that if she posted about Jeffrey Epstein, the Clintons or Joe Biden, her likes are noticeably lower than her other posts.

"This is not about popularity, this is corruption," she wrote in a tweet, further alleging, "The complicity machine (creeps who couldn't speak to girls so they changed the way we call communicate) - [Mark] Zuckerberg, [Jack] Dorsey, [Google co-founders Sergey] Brin, [Larry] Page, are (in my opinion) all in on it."

"How do I get around them? Thoughts? Am I that scary to them?" she questioned.

As of Friday morning, McGowan's verified Facebook account appears to be active. Her latest post on the platform appears to have been posted three days ago.

McGowan has used social media in the past to share her claims of misconduct she experienced in Hollywood. In 2017, she alleged she was raped by Harvey Weinstein, a now-convicted rapist, and that he subsequently destroyed her career when she tried to speak out.

She has also referred to herself as a "cultural resetter."

Reps for Facebook, Twitter and the co-founders of Google did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.