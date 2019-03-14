Rosario Dawson confesses to Cory Booker romance: ‘He's a wonderful human being’

Sen. Cory Booker, the New Jersey Democrat who’s launched a bid for the White House in 2020, is reportedly dating actress Rosario Dawson.

Dawson shared the news with TMZ on Thursday when they caught up with her at a Washington D.C.-area airport.

The outlet shared a video of the encounter, during which the reporter noted that Dawson had been frequently visiting the nation’s capital and had “been hanging out with” Booker.

CORY BOOKER EVADES QUESTIONS ON DEM POLICIES, CHANGES TOPIC TO PAUL MANAFORT

The reporter also asked Dawson whether there was “any truth to the relationship with you and Cory Booker?”

“Yeah,” she replied. "Yes, very much so.”

“So far, so wonderful,” she added after being asked how the relationship was progressing. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. Very busy.”

The actress kept fairly mum on whether the pair was headed toward an engagement but offered an optimistic note on their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” she said.

During an appearance last month on “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally syndicated radio show on Power 105.1, Booker revealed that he was dating someone he considered “really special.”

The comments came after Page Six reported Booker's link to Dawson.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.