Sen. Cory Booker says he is dating someone ‘really special’: ‘I got a boo’

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker revealed he is dating somebody “really special” to him as he leaps into the 2020 presidential race.

Booker, 49, appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally syndicated radio show on Power 105.1, on Tuesday to discuss his campaign. The Democratic presidential hopeful was asked about any special ladies in his life -- he confirmed there is one.

CORY BOOKER JUMPS INTO 2020 WHITE HOUSE RACE

“How much of the presidential candidate’s personal life factor into people’s decision because people feel like you being single could affect your chances?” host Charlamagne tha God asked Booker.

“I think if Donald Trump is elected president, at this point with the personal life he has, then anybody can,” Booker responded.

“You would be the third single president I think?” Charlamagne tha god asked.

“First of all, there’s two more years until I might fulfill this duty, so give me some time,” Booker responded. “My girlfriend might listen to this.”

“You don’t want to marry somebody now?” the host said.

Booker reiterated that before he launched his campaign, he began dating someone that’s “really special.”

“Oh, so Cory Booker got a boo?” Charlamagne tha God asked.

“I got a boo,” Booker said with a laugh.

“Would she make a nice first lady, whoever she is?” the host asked.

“Yes, she would,” Booker answered.

“Oh ,so whoever this special person is someone you may potentially marry one day?” Charlamagne tha God asked.

“What have we gotten myself into right now?” Booker said with a laugh. “All of the issues we talked about, this is the most uncomfortable part of this interview.”

Booker concluded saying he was “ready to serve.”

“I’m ready to put my heart, my spirit, my energy, my ideas, my love for the American people and let myself be judged,” he concluded.

Last month, Page Six reported that Booker was linked to actress Rosario Dawson. The two were spotted at the hit Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen,” the media outlet reported.

Booker announced his presidential bid last Friday. Before he was elected to the Senate, he served as the mayor of Newark from 2006 until 2013.