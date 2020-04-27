Jesse Ventura says he’ll ‘test the waters’ for presidential bid

Jesse Ventura, the former pro wrestling superstar turned one-term Minnesota governor, says he’s seriously considering a run for the White House.

After taking to Twitter in recent days to mull launching a presidential campaign, the 68-year-old Ventura on Monday tweeted “OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters.”

VENTURA FLIRTS WITH 2020 WHITE HOUSE RUN

But Ventura also emphasized: “To be clear: I haven't filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution.”

Ventura – a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War and later worked as a bodyguard for the Rolling Stones – first grabbed stardom during the 1970s and 1980s in the wrestling ring as Jesse “The Body” Ventura, and as an actor.

He won election in 1991 as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minn. In 1998, as a member of the Reform Party, Ventura was elected Minnesota governor. He broke with the Reform Party a year later and decided against running for reelection for a second term as governor.

Ventura briefly considered a White House run as a libertarian in 2016. Two years ago he started flirting with a 2020 presidential bid on the Green Party ticket.