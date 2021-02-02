Mila Kunis recalls moment Ashton Kutcher thought she was 'watching a porno': ‘He was so confused’

Ashton Kutcher caught Mila Kunis in the act — or so he thought.

On Tuesday, the former "That 70s Show" stars appeared on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" and recalled a hilarious anecdote after Kunis’ recent viewing of Netflix’s "Bridgerton," which has taken the Internet by storm mostly because of its steamy scenes and chemistry between the actors.

"So I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Kunis said as co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nodded in agreement.

Pointing out that she’s usually asleep by 9:30 p.m., Kunis, 37, noted that "Bridgerton" kept her up late on Monday.

"Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?' [Kutcher's] dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused," recalled Kunis.

Kutcher, 42, then chimed in, stating, "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Kunis was quick to silence her husband in the moment — quickly retorting, "I was like, 'Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'"

"You're cheating on me with this show," Kutcher jokingly responded to his wife.

Last week, Netflix announced that the Regency-period drama is the streaming service's most-watched series ever with over 82 million households taking it in.

Meanwhile, for their part, Kunis and Kutcher are set to star in a Cheetos ad for the upcoming Super Bowl alongside Shaggy, which sees the pair parodying the singer’s hit single, "It Wasn’t Me."

"I didn’t realize they were going to ask me to sing it," Kutcher stated about his performance in the commercial. "I was befuddled — I’m like, ‘Wait, I have to sing?’"

On working with Shaggy, Kunis immediately exclaimed, "We loved him!"

Kunis then reflected on having to film the commercial during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that she thought she would get the novel virus during filming.

"I mean, keep in mind, we were like wild animals being released out of the zoo. It was in the peak of the pandemic that we were shooting this, so first of all, you’re like ‘Oh, I’m going to get COVID’ because you can’t wear a mask when you’re shooting. You’re like, ‘Well, this is it. This is the day that I gave myself COVID,’" Kunis said.

