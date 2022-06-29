Disney teases 'Hocus Pocus 2' release with first trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney gave fans a first look at the much-anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2" on Tuesday.

Fans will get to watch Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, reprise their roles as the trio of witches made famous in the 1993 comedy film.

"Lock up your children," Midler's character Winifred said in the trailer. "Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The witches have returned to Salem and are on the hunt for children after someone lit the Black Flame Candle once again.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," the film's description said. "Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

The film was directed by Anne Fletcher, who is known for "The Proposal."

A production source claimed fans would "not be disappointed" by the Disney sequel.

"Bette's energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she raises the stakes," the source previously told People magazine.

"'Hocus Pocus' fans will not be disappointed," the insider added. "All of their favorite characters from the first movie return and then some."

Zombie Billy Butcherson, played by Doug Jones, will be in the sequel.

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be released Sept. 30 for streaming on Disney+.