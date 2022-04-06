Fox Nation to debut new American history series hosted by Kelsey Grammer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Award-winning actor, producer and director Kelsey Grammer will be at the helm of a new American History series on Fox Nation debuting on May 1.

In his hosting duties for "Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America," the well-known "Cheers" and "Frasier" actor will take viewers on an inside look at eight key battles spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War, and the American Indian Wars that left indelible marks on the nation.

KELSEY GRAMMER ON ‘FRASIER’ REBOOT, ‘CHARMING THE HEARTS OF MEN,’: ‘I LOVED THAT WE WERE GOING BACK IN TIME’

The chronological eight-part series will begin with three episodes on battles during the Revolutionary War, including the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn, and the Battle of Yorktown. Grammer will then shift to an analysis of the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution, followed by three episodes on the American Civil War, highlighting the First Battle of Bull Run, the Battle of Antietam, and the Siege of Vicksburg. The actor will conclude the series with a spotlight on the American Indian Wars’ Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Grammer will serve as a guide for the audience during each close look at the turning point battles, revealing the strategies that led to victory or defeat, the inner workings of those who fought it, the decisions that led to battle, as well as a closer look at the long-term consequences of each conflict.



SHANNON BREAM'S NEW FOX NATION SERIES HIGHLIGHTS FEMALE RELATIONSHIPS, LESSONS FROM THE BIBLE

"Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with ‘Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America,'" Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in announcing the platform's new series. "His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else."

"I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country," Grammer said.