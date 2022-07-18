Sylvester Stallone calls out ‘Rocky’ producer over his lack of ownership rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone is unhappy with his lack of ownership rights over "Rocky," the movie that launched his career.

Over the weekend, Stallone voiced his anger on Instagram, calling out Irwin Winkler, producer of the Rocky franchise and its sequel movies "Creed," for keeping a noteworthy amount of revenue generated from the films from him.

The Instagram post featured an image of Winkler with the body of a snake and a knife for a tongue, leaving no room for interpretation regarding how Stallone feels about him.

"A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest," Stallone wrote in the caption. "After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?"

Stallone has voiced his frustration over ownership rights in the past, saying he is mostly upset because he doesn’t think it’s fair for the rights to only be passed on to Winker’s children, while his own children won’t receive anything.

It is particularly frustrating for Stallone since he not only acted in the films, but also wrote or co-wrote all the "Rocky" and "Creed" movies. He reportedly wrote the first film in three days and refused to sell his screenplay unless the studio agreed to let him star in it. He also directed four of the eight movies in the franchise.

According to Variety, Stallone was paid $75,000 for the first movie as well as 10 net points, which in the end, totaled $2.5 million. It was also reported he was paid $10 million for the first "Creed" film and a little more for the second one.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Stallone claimed he initially asked for ownership rights after the second and third movie, and felt it was owed to him since he created the story. However, he was told this usually isn’t done in Hollywood.

"When I finally confronted them [just before ‘Rocky IV’ in 1985], I said, ‘Does it bother you guys that I’ve written every word, I’ve choreographed it, I’ve been loyal to you, I’ve promoted it, directed it and I don’t have 1% that I could leave for my children?’ And the quote was, ‘You got paid.’ And that was the end of the conversation," Stallone told Variety in 2019.

He acknowledges he made a lot of money from the films and says he appreciates it, but claims he is missing out on revenue from merchandise sales which are sold using his likeness.

Stallone has since hung up his boxing gloves, announcing he will no longer appear as Rocky in future films, including "Creed III" which is set to be released Nov. 23, 2022.