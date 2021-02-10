Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 nominees revealed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations are spearheaded by several heavy hitters this year.

Leading the charge for the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations are Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden. The female-heavy nominations list also includes Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, and the Go-Go’s.

Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine expressed elation over her nomination on Wednesday, tweeting, "Wonderful news to wake up and find out that @officialgogos are nominated to the @rockhall."

"~thank you to our amazing fans and advocates. The Go-Go’s are the real thing straight from the clubs of LA all the way to the top, self taught and propelled. Rock on sisters," she continued.

To become eligible for a Hall of Fame nomination, artists must be at least 25 years removed from the release of their first official recording. Such is the case with rapper Jay-Z, who released "Reasonable Doubt" in 1996; and Foo Fighters with their self-titled debut in 1995.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," said Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes in a statement Wednesday. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Other nominees announced include Rage Against the Machine, LL Cool J, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Devo, Kate Bush and Chaka Khan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced in May. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this fall.

Fans can cast their vote for up to five nominees daily from now through April 30th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report