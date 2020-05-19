Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dead following 'tragic accident'

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is in mourning after his estranged wife, Paddy Bowden, was found dead.

The musician's rep confirmed Bowden's death to Fox News on Tuesday morning.

"This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia, and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family," Dickinson, 61, shared via his rep.

IRON MAIDEN SINGER BRUCE DICKINSON MADE HONORARY CITIZEN OF BOSNIA'S CAPITAL

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Bruce Dickinson (L) and Paddy Bowden arrive at the Shakespeare's Globe Gala Dinner hosted by Zoe Wanamaker on October 17, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Bruce Dickinson (L) and Paddy Bowden arrive at the Shakespeare's Globe Gala Dinner hosted by Zoe Wanamaker on October 17, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

According to The Independent, Bowden was discovered at the couple's home in Chiswick, London, on Monday. The report says an ambulance was called to the scene at 9:42 a.m. but she was already pronounced dead upon their arrival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowden was Dickinson's second wife. The pair tied the knot in 1990 but split last year after 29 years of marriage.

The metal singer is rumored to be dating fitness instructor Leanna Dolci.