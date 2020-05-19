Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dead following 'tragic accident'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is in mourning after his estranged wife, Paddy Bowden, was found dead.

The musician's rep confirmed Bowden's death to Fox News on Tuesday morning.

"This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia, and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family," Dickinson, 61, shared via his rep.

IRON MAIDEN SINGER BRUCE DICKINSON MADE HONORARY CITIZEN OF BOSNIA'S CAPITAL

According to The Independent, Bowden was discovered at the couple's home in Chiswick, London, on Monday. The report says an ambulance was called to the scene at 9:42 a.m. but she was already pronounced dead upon their arrival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowden was Dickinson's second wife. The pair tied the knot in 1990 but split last year after 29 years of marriage.

The metal singer is rumored to be dating fitness instructor Leanna Dolci.