Robert De Niro updates fans on the leg injury he suffered on set: 'The pain was excruciating'

Robert De Niro is on the mend after suffering a serious leg injury on set.

De Niro, 77, hurt one of his quad muscles while filming Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Oklahoma.

ROBERT DE NIRO INJURES LEG WHILE ON LOCATION FOR NEW MOVIE, COULD DELAY PRODUCTION

"I tore my quad somehow… [It was] just a simple stepping over something and I just went down," De Niro said in an interview with IndieWire. "The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things."

Luckily, the two-time Oscar winner clarified that his injury is "manageable."

ROBERT DE NIRO STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH WIFE’S ‘THIRST FOR STELLA MCCARTNEY’: DIVORCE LAWYER

De Niro also went on to describe his role in the film as cattleman William Hale to be a "sedentary" one.

In his own words: "I don’t move around a lot, thank god. So we’ll manage."

ROBERT DE NIRO’S LAWYER ECHOES PANNED 2017 STORY IN DIVORCE COURT

On Thursday, De Niro returned to New York City to receive medical attention for his injury, People magazine reports.

A rep for the actor reportedly told the outlet that De Niro’s departure "will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The western true crime film is being produced by AppleTV+ and is based on the non-fiction book written by journalist David Grann, which was originally published in 2017.

De Niro will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, who is taking on the role of Ernest Burkhart – the nephew of Hale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie is set in 1920s Oklahoma and will dive into the mysterious serial murders of oil-rich members of the Osage Nation – an event that sparked a "major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover," according to IMDb.