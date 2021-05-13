Robert De Niro injures leg on movie set, may delay production

Robert De Niro is nursing an injury.

The 77-year-old actor injured his leg on the set of his upcoming film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Thursday.

Exact details are unclear, but a rep for the actor confirmed the injury to Fox News.

Sources told TMZ that the Oscar winner left the Okla. set and flew home to New York, where he'll see a doctor on Friday.

ROBERT DE NIRO STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH WIFE'S ‘THIRST FOR STELLA MCCARTNEY’: DIVORCE LAWYER

It's currently unclear whether his injury could delay production on the highly-anticipated movie, as the extent of the injury is unknown.

A De Niro's rep told Fox News that "he was always scheduled to leave for New York for two weeks so his leg injury [has] nothing to do with the production schedule."

TMZ was told by a production source that the crew was told they'd have the day off on Friday, indicating he may have had scenes to film.

SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment when asked if a day off is standard following an on-set injury.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S LAWYER ECHOES PANNED 2017 STORY IN DIVORCE COURT

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on a book of the same name, which investigates the murders of the native Osage people in Okla. in the early 1920s when oil deposits were discovered on their land.

Famed director Martin Scorsese is at the helm with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemmons starring alongside De Niro.

De Niro plays William Hale, a cattle tycoon who ordered the murders of several family members in order to gain control of their oil rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie will debut on Apple TV+, though no release date has been given.

An Apple representative confirmed to IndieWire that filming began on April 19 with /Film reporting that the shoot will last seven months, stretching into Sept.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to multiple reports, the movie was originally set up with Paramount, but the studio was unhappy with the budget. As it has many times in Hollywood now, the coronavirus pandemic also delayed production.