©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Robert De Niro’s lawyer echoes panned 2017 story in divorce court

Page Six ran a story about the actor snapping at his then-wife

By Oli Coleman | New York Post
Attorneys for Robert De Niro say the actor has come under financial strain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All the way back in 2017, Page Six ran a story about Robert De Niro snapping at then-wife Grace Hightower in a Manhattan bar, "I wouldn’t have to keep making s - - tty movies if you didn’t spend all my money!"

At the time, De Niro’s longtime rep Stan Rosenfield huffed, "Your story is based on something that never happened from a source who has an ax to grind."

So we were (not at all) surprised to hear De Niro’s divorce attorney argue in court Friday that her client, well, wouldn’t have to keep making s–tty movies if Hightower didn’t spend all his money.

Robert De Niro and his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, are in the middle of a divorce. The former couple split in 2018.

Robert De Niro and his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, are in the middle of a divorce. The former couple split in 2018. (Getty)

"Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to," lawyer, Caroline Krauss, told a Manhattan judge.

"When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?"

The pair split in 2018, and are currently fighting in court over how much the legendary actor should have to fork over to Hightower before the divorce is finalized.

At the time of our original story, De Niro had recently made howlers including "Dirty Grandpa," "Grudge Match" and "The Intern," and he’s since added "The War With Grampa" — an unbidden sequel to "Dirty Grampa" — and "The Comeback Trail" to his odious oeuvre.

Our source had an ax to grind? Well, now de Niro has an ex to fund.

Rosenfield declined to comment.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

