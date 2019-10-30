Robert De Niro bashes 'low-life,' 'buffoon' Trump and says he'll 'ruin this country'

Robert De Niro said President Trump was a “buffoon” who is going to “ruin this country” and has blood on his hands in a new interview.

The veteran actor, who is a notorious critic of Trump and his administration, sat down for an interview with Britain's GQ Magazine where he was asked about the pipe bomb sent to him by 57-year-old Trump-supporter Cesar Sayoc.

“I think all this stuff with Trump and all his shenanigans and nonsense is what is setting the tone for what is going on. We all know it. It’s beyond a disgrace. He’s a low-life. He’s going to ruin this country,” De Niro told the outlet.

ROBERT DE NIRO SUED FOR GENDER DISCRIMINATION BY FORMER EMPLOYEE

He continued: “He’s beyond a horrible person. I went on television the day after he was elected and I said, ‘I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.’ But he’s worse than we ever thought he would be.”

The 76-year-old went on to lambast fans of Trump’s successful reality series “The Apprentice” for selling people on his qualifications to run the country.

“He’s an idiot. He’s a fool. He’s a buffoon. He’s silly. He’s tacky. He’s dangerous. That stupid show 'The Apprentice,' people bought it. They buy into it… They created a monster.”

The interview took place on the same day that 22 people were killed in an El Paso, Texas Walmart by a shooter who said he specifically targeted Mexcian people. When asked about the massacre, De Niro was quick to blame the president’s rhetoric as well.

ANTONIO SABATO SLAMS ROBERT DE NIRO: HE CALLS TRUMP A 'GANGSTER,' BUT HE'S ACTING LIKE ONE

“Yeah, I think he does. And everyone is realizing that now, more and more,” he said when asked if Trump has blood on his hands. “It’s so preposterous that the NRA has a grip on the Republicans. It’s all about money. They’re beyond shame. Those [gunmen] are crazy people, but they’re inspired by Trump and what he’s allowed. It’s all subtle but it’s all there. He’s allowed it. He starts it. He encourages it.”

De Niro is rarely shy about calling out Trump during public appearances and interviews. In June 2018, he actually got the president’s attention. Trump dressed the “Raging Bull” actor down in a pair of tweets calling him a “low IQ individual.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” the tweets read. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”