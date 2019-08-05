Pipe bomb mailer Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years behind bars

Florida strip club DJ Cesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and other people opposed to President Trump, was sentenced Monday to 20 years behind bars.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jed Rakoff ruled on Monday afternoon that Sayoc would spend two decades in prison.

CESAR SAYOC, WHO PLEADED GUILTY TO MAILING NON-WORKING BOMBS, TELLS JUDGE HE NEVER INTENDED TO HURT ANYONE

Prosecutors had called for a life prison sentence for the amateur body builder from Aventura, saying the sentence is “necessary and appropriate.” Sayoc’s lawyers had argued that a decade in prison was enough.

The onetime pizza delivery man faced a mandatory decade in prison after pleading guilty to explosives charges on March 22 for mailing 16 inoperative pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

Sayoc admitted the devices he sent were capable of exploding and causing injury.

However, in two letters sent to Judge Rakoff in March after the plea hearing, he maintained that the devices were never meant to explode and he didn't intend to inflict harm.

Sayoc pleaded guilty to sending 16 rudimentary bombs to targets including Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, several Democratic members of Congress, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and billionaire George Soros. Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta with former Obama administration intelligence bosses as the intended recipients.

At the time of his arrest, Sayoc had been living in a van plastered with stickers of President Trump and images of Trump opponents with crosshairs over their faces.

