Antonio Sabato slams Robert De Niro: He calls Trump a 'gangster,' but he's acting like one

Following the release of audio of Robert De Niro’s verbal attack on a woman who claims he harassed her, actor Antonio Sabato said on Friday that the American people are fed up with Hollywood celebrities’ misbehavior.

“I met him, he was sweet, he was a nice guy, I was a big fan, but right now this guy is just acting like an idiot,” Sabato told “Fox & Friends.”

The comments came after a former employee at De Niro’s production company slammed "The Irishman" actor with a federal lawsuit on Thursday, claiming he harassed her and discriminated against her for being a woman – then retaliated against her when she told him of her plans to take legal action, according to bombshell court papers.

In one example, De Niro allegedly went ballistic on the woman, calling her a “spoiled brat” in an explicit voicemail when she did not answer his phone call, according to the suit.

“How dare you f------ disrespect me?,” he said in the voicemail, in which he also told her: “You’re f------ history.”

Sabato, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California as a Republican, called out De Niro's behavior, including his frequent criticism of President Trump.

“You’re not a gangster? Actually, you’re calling the president a gangster and then you’re acting like that? You’re treating people like this? ... This is crazy. People are being treated like crap [in Hollywood,]” Sabato said.

In a statement provided to FOX Business, De Niro's attorney, Tom Harvey, called the allegations "beyond absurd."

The plaintiff, Graham Chase Robinson, worked for De Niro’s Canal Productions, Inc., from 2008 to 2018.

Sabato went on to say, “That’s why I don’t live in California anymore. This show business used to be beautiful with integrity, people with class, now people are treating people like this and this goes out to everybody across the board. All these liberals, they completely lost their minds and the American people are done.”

Sabato questioned whether the box office numbers for "The Irishman" will suffer due to De Niro's frequent political rhetoric.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.